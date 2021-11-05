Time's up for AFLW star who refused COVID jab

The Adelaide Crows have a released a statement confirming star player Deni Varnhagen won’t be on the playing roster for next season after failing to meet the requirements of the AFL’s vaccination policy.

FULL ADELAIDE STATEMENT

The Adelaide Football Club and dual premiership player Deni Varnhagen have mutually agreed that she will move to the inactive list effective immediately.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

Varnhagen has reiterated she does not wish to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, meaning the defender will not meet the requirements of the AFL’s recently released vaccination policy.

It states all women’s players and football staff must receive their first vaccination by November 19 and be fully vaccinated by December 17.

Being transferred to the inactive list means an AFLW player remains linked to their club, albeit they are classified as unable to fulfil their obligations.

Crows CEO Tim Silvers said the Club had long been in discussions with Varnhagen and this decision was inevitable given her stance.

“The AFL’s initial vaccination deadline is still a fortnight away however, Deni has made it well known she is against vaccination in this instance,” Silvers said.

“We have a team-first approach and the timing of this decision has been made in the best interests of the team and its preparation for the upcoming season.

Advertisement

“Our Club supports the League’s policy and we strongly encourage people to be vaccinated for the benefit of community health and safety.

“We would like to acknowledge and thank Deni for the significant contribution she has made to our women’s program over the past five seasons.”

A member of the Crows’ inaugural AFLW squad, Varnhagen has played 31 games including the 2017 and 2019 premierships.