'Give me one game': Chris Gayle might not be done with the Windies just yet

West Indies’ veteran batsman Chris Gayle acknowledges he has played his last T20 World Cup match, and plans to hang up his bat after playing a final game in front of his home fans in Jamaica.

The World Cup holders ended their campaign with an eight-wicket loss to Australia in the Super 12 stage but the Caribbean side had already been eliminated earlier, finishing fifth in their group.

After being dismissed for 15, Gayle walked off the pitch with his bat raised and a smile on his face. He celebrated his wicket of Australia’s Mitchell Marsh by running over and giving the batsman a bear hug.

“I was just having some fun today, put everything that happened aside. I was just interacting with the fans in the stand and just having some fun, seeing as it’s going to be my last World Cup game,” Gayle said later.

“I’d love to play one more World Cup, but I don’t think they will allow me,” he added with a laugh.

Gayle, 42, shares the longest career in T20 cricket, spanning more than 15 years, with his teammate Dwayne Bravo, who announced his retirement before the game.

An explosive opening batsman in his prime, Gayle holds the record for most runs in T20 matches (14,321) and most career sixes (553). In a 22-year career, he played 79 T20Is, 103 tests and 301 one-day internationals for the West Indies.

“It’s been a phenomenal career. I didn’t announce any retirement, but they actually give me one game in Jamaica to go in front of my home crowd,” Gayle added.

“Then I can say, ‘Hey guys, thank you so much.’ Let’s see. If not, I’ll announce it… and then I’ll be joining DJ Bravo and say thanks to each and everyone. But I can’t say that as yet.”

