NRL NEWS: Reynolds could have played but COVID risk too great - Walters

Broncos coach Kevin Walters said it was not worth the risk of rushing Adam Reynolds back for Friday night’s season opener against the star recruit’s old club South Sydney.

Reynolds, who contracted COVID-19 last week, could have been selected after he passed the return-to-play protocols but Brisbane did not want him playing in Round 1 with such a poor preparation.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

Walters has selected his son Billy and veteran Albert Kelly as his halves for the showdown with Souths and whichever player shines on Friday is likely to partner Reynolds in Round 2 when they head to Sydney for a clash with Canterbury.

“We back our club’s medical advice 100 per cent and that advice is that asking Adam to play is too much of a risk to his health so soon after being diagnosed with COVID,” he said.

“At the end of the day, this is just one game – a big game, yes, but just one game in a Broncos career that will see Adam play many great games for our club.”

Advertisement

Walters is not bothered by claims of nepotism after selecting his son ahead of Tyson Gamble, who played 13 matches last season, for the five-eighth’s role.

The 28-year-old playmaker has turned out in only 12 NRL games in his career at Melbourne and the Wests Tigers and has battled a series of serious injuries in recent seasons.

“We just need Bill to go out there and play the football I know he’s capable of. We’ve got a lot of faith in Billy, especially his defence,” he said.

Advertisement

“As long as he gets his defence right he’ll have his work cut out for him on that left-hand side for the Broncs. If he can get that right, and I’m sure he will, he’ll be in for a big performance, and a proud performance, as well.”