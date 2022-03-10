The Roar
Suns young gun Ben King makes decision on future
3 hours ago
Gold Coast Suns have reportedly warded off suitors for Ben King, tying the injured young gun on a two-year deal.

SEN re[ported Thursday that King had given the club a massive boost by agreeing terms.

“King’s signature had been among the most sought-after in the AFL, but his recommitment is a significant vote of confidence in a club that is once again trying to keep its emerging group together,” SEN wrote online

“The athletic 202cm key forward will sit out the year with a torn ACL, but at 21 he remains one of the game’s brightest talents.”

King kicked 47 goals to finish equal seventh in last year’s Coleman Medal having played 53 games in three seasons since being taken with pick 6 in the 2018 national draft.

Ben King

Ben King. (Photo by Graham Denholm/AFL Photos via Getty Images)

King, the linchpin of Gold Coast’s forward line, tore his ACL in a marking contest at training four weeks ago and is out for this season.

“Unfortunately Ben has ruptured his ACL in his right knee in a pretty simple marking contest that he’d been in many times before,” Gold Coast’s football manager Wayne Campbell said in a statement.

“Whenever someone goes down with an ACL, it’s shattering for a start.

“He’s got a really strong family and we’ve got some really good support around him from the footy club.

“It’s not ideal by any stretch but we know Ben’s strength of character will see him attack the challenge in a positive manner.”

