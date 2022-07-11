Wallabies DIY player ratings from the 2nd England Test: The Wright stuff and a tough night for JOC

After the highs of a remarkable first Test win, the Wallabies were brought back to earth with England bringing their A-game in Brisbane with the visitors winning 25-17. Here is how the Australian players performed in Brisbane according to your votes in our DIY player ratings poll.

England raced out to a 19-0 lead before the Wallabies slowly worked their way into the contest.

However, the early damage inflicted by England proved to be too much.

Marika Koroibete and Samu Kerevi both showed moments of magic again. It was very close for the average rating between Kerevi (6.89) and Tom Wright (6.88) but Wright had more readers give him a rating of 8 with 28% of respondents placing him as the best on ground for the Wallabies.

Taniela Tupou scored a try and showed why he’s such a beast on the field but it was a bit much to expect him to dominate after so long away from the game. He had a solid night with an average rating of 5.78 and a most common rating of 6.

The Wallabies had plenty of players receive common ratings of 7 but unfortunately, the bench wasn’t as impactful as the first Test according to your votes.

It was a huge shame that Jordan Petaia had to leave the ground so early after suffering a concussion. It would have been very useful for coach Dave Rennie to see how Petaia performed in a big game.

Izaia Perese tried hard before he too was injured and James O’Connor was off his game receiving an average score of 2.86.

Australia’s depth is to be tested again with so many injuries but they’ll be referencing the hardships they faced in game 1 and looking for inspiration from that performance to bounce back.

Credit has to go to England for taking to Australia and setting up a thrilling decider in Sydney.

Wallabies player ratings from the 2nd England Test

1. Angus Bell

Average score: 6.32

Most common rating: 7 (34%)

2. Dave Porecki

Average score: 6.37

Most common rating: 7 (29%)

3. Taniela Tupou

Average score: 5.78

Most common rating: 6 (32%)

4. Matt Philip

Average score: 6.73

Most common rating: 7 (32%)

5. Cadeyrn Neville

Average score: 5.62

Most common ratings: 5 & 6 (32% each)

6. Rob Leota

Average score: 5.48

Most common rating: 6 (28%)

7. Michael Hooper (c)

Average score: 5.16

Most common rating: 5 (27%)

8. Rob Valetini

Average score: 6.30

Most common rating: 7 (33%)

9. Nic White

Average score: 6.44

Most common rating: 7 (28%)

10. Noah Lolesio

Average score: 6.49

Most common rating: 7 (29%)

11. Marika Koroibete

Average score: 6.82

Most common rating: 7 (41%)

12. Samu Kerevi

Average score: 6.89

Most common rating: 7 (39%)

13. Hunter Paisami

Average score: 6.14

Most common rating: 6 (35%)

14. Tom Wright

Average score: 6.88

Most common ratings: 7 (27%), 8 (28%)

15. Jordan Petaia (Subbed off after failing HIA test in 4th minute)

Average score: N/A

Most common rating: N/A

Reserves

16. Folau Fainga’a (Subsitute – 54th minute)

Average score: 3.75

Most common rating: 5 (27%)

17. Scott Sio (Sub on – 50th minute – Subbed off 52nd minute with injury)

Average score: N/A

Most common rating: N/A

18. James Slipper (Sub – 50th minute)

Average score: 5.42

Most common rating: 6 (34%)

19. Nick Frost (Sub – 57th minute)

Average score: 5.34

Most common rating: 6 (39%)

20. Pete Samu (Sub – 68th minute)

Average score: 5.59

Most common rating: 6 (40%)

21. Jake Gordon (Sub – 68th minute)

Average score: 4.99

Most common ratings: 5 (30%)

22. James O’Connor (Sub – 41st minute)

Average score: 2.86

Most common rating: 1 (31%)

23. Izaia Perese (Sub on – 4th minute – Subbed off 41st minute )

Average score: 4.51

Most common rating: 5 (36%)