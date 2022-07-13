AFL News: Clarkson urged to coach Kangas, Bailey back for Bulldogs after drugs and headbutt bans

North Melbourne legend Malcolm Blight believes the Kangaroos’ list is ready for Alastair Clarkson to rocket the AFL club into premiership contention.

Blight’s bold call comes after North on Tuesday sacked coach David Noble following less than two seasons in the job.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

The Kangaroos will now attempt to lure Clarkson to Arden St after the four-time Hawthorn premiership coach sat out this season following his exit from the Hawks at the end of 2021.

North won just five out of 38 games during Noble’s tenure, punctuated by a 14-match losing streak.

After finishing ninth in 2018, North have finished 12th, 17th, 18th and are on track for back-to-back wooden spoons as they search for their fourth head coach during that period.

Advertisement

But Blight, who starred in North’s 1975 and 1977 premierships, believes there are genuine reasons for optimism despite the gloomy outlook for the embattled club.

The Australian Football Hall of Fame legend has labelled the likes of Jy Simpkin, Luke Davies-Uniacke and Nick Larkey as players who the Kangaroos can rebuild around.

“This is the sixth year of a rebuild. Something’s wrong,” Blight told Sportsday SA.

Advertisement

“But if I was picking a team now and I had a choice of which teams I would coach, you know which team I would coach? North Melbourne.

“If I’m Alastair Clarkson, (former St Kilda and Fremantle coach) Ross Lyon, (ex-Adelaide coach) Don Pyke or anyone out there, I would be taking this team on now.

“I reckon you’ve got seven really, really good young players coming into their prime and they’ll get a first-rounder again (in the draft) and they may even get (a priority pick).

Advertisement

“If Alastair Clarkson is looking for a team he can coach a premiership to, and that’s what he wants to do again, to say the Hawthorn experience wasn’t a fluke, that’s in his own words.

“They’re already there, they’re in year five and six, they’re coming.”

North president Sonja Hood refused to comment on Tuesday when asked if the club had already sounded out Clarkson.

The former Hawks supremo has already met with GWS about taking their taking their vacant head coaching role next season.

Advertisement

“I am not even going to speculate on it,” Hood said.

Smith set for Bulldogs return

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge has told Bailey Smith to let his football do the talking as the star midfielder seeks to repay his teammates in his AFL return against St Kilda.

Smith has missed the Bulldogs’ last four matches through suspension over separate headbutting and illicit drug use incidents.

Advertisement

The Dogs have slid out of the top eight in that time, with losses in their last two outings against Brisbane and Sydney.

Friday night’s clash with the Saints at Marvel Stadium is not far off being a virtual elimination final, with both sides desperate to keep their realistic top-eight hopes alive.

Smith’s immediate return after serving successive two-match bans will add much-needed grunt to their engine room.

“He’s in a good head space, he’s looking forward to getting back out and playing a game with his teammates,” Beveridge said.

“I think he’s managed it (the time out) extremely well and it will be great to have him back in the team.”

Beveridge was among the first to offer his support to Smith after images and videos of the player with an illicit substance emerged in June.

Smith was serving a two-match headbutting suspension at the time and copped another two-match ban from the AFL for “conduct unbecoming”.

The images and videos were taken in late 2021, after the grand final loss to Melbourne, with Smith later admitting he “spiralled out of control” amid struggles with his mental health.

“I said to him I was probably more concerned about the headbutt than what happened at the end of last year,” Beveridge said.

“He moved on from all that from last year. He was obviously frustrated with himself in regards to that.

“But we all know that he’s put all the right things in place and we manage and support him with his wellbeing as well as anyone can.

“Bailey’s the type of competitor that turns up early to games and winds himself up and absolutely wants to be the best player out there for his club and his teammates.

“It sort of almost flies in the face of trying to take the edge off and create some calmness in your life.

“He’s just a fierce competitor, so my conversation with him was more around discipline and making sure that he plays his best footy within the rules and (making sure) that we don’t lose him again.”

As well as Smith, the Bulldogs could be boosted by the return of Josh Bruce for his first senior match of the season.

The key forward took another step in his recovery from a long-term knee injury by kicking 4.5 in the VFL last week.

A short five-day break between matches may count against Bruce at selection.

Beveridge expects fellow goal-kicker Aaron Naughton to overcome a sore knee, while Anthony Scott (concussion) will miss at least one match.