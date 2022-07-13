What time will State of Origin Game 3 actually start tonight?

The 2022 State of Origin series decider between the Queensland Maroons and NSW Blues is scheduled to kick off tonight at 8:10pm AEST.

The last time we had a decider was 2020, although it was a very strange year as we all know. Due to COVID Origin was played in November and the Queensland Maroons won Game 3 20-14 with Daly Cherry-Evans the man of the match.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

The Blues would prefer to look at 2019 when they won the decider 26-20 in Sydney after a final-minute try to James Tedesco.

In total, there have been 21 Origin deciders, with the Queensland Maroons taking out 14 of them, and the New South Wales Blues only able to grab five with two games deadlocked in drawn deciders (Before extra time was brought in).

The match is scheduled to start at 8:10pm local time in Brisbane which is 7:40pm for those in South Australia and the Northern Territory and 6:10pm if you’re watching in Western Australia.

Advertisement

For this series the actual kick-off time has been extremely close to the scheduled kick-off time. It was four minutes behind schedule in Game 1 and just two minutes behind schedule in Game 2.

With a decider and more anticipation for a match like this, there could be a slightly bigger delay but don’t expect it to be beyond 10 minutes like we used to see in the bad old days when you’d often wonder if the match would ever get underway.

The Welcome to Country and National Anthem usually take place around five minutes before kick-off, so we should know by then whether the match will actually begin on time.

As is tradition on The Roar we have kick-off bingo!

Advertisement

Be sure to pop your predicted start time in the form below, and leave a comment with your thoughts. We’ll publish the results of the State of Origin kick-off bingo poll around an hour before kick-off; and once the game does eventually get underway, we’ll pop the actual kick-off time in here as well.

Loading…