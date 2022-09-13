AFL News: Jackson makes his choice, McRae admits he messed up, Zorko restores image with inspiring effort

Luke Jackson has requested a trade back to Western Australia.

After months of speculation, the Melbourne ruckman and 2021 premiership hero has confirmed he will be at a new home in 2023, with Fremantle the frontrunners for his services.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

However, Jackson hasn’t nominated a club of choice, leaving the door open for West Coast to sign him.

“There is no doubt that we wanted Luke to remain at the Demons, but we respect his decision to want to return home to Western Australia to be closer to his family and friends,” Melbourne list manager Tim Lamb said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We will now work to secure a deal that compensates the club accordingly.”

Advertisement

Seen as one of the most exciting young ruck-forwards in the AFL, the versatile Jackson has attracted rumoured contract offers of up to $1 million per season, at lengths of as many as eight years.

It’s expected the Demons will request two first-round draft selections for Jackson, though with a number of Dockers including forward-ruck Rory Lobb looking for new homes, players could also be involved in the trade.

Craig McRae believes he coached “poorly” in Collingwood’s most recent AFL game at the SCG.

Advertisement

The Magpies will return to the same venue on Saturday for a preliminary final showdown with the Sydney Swans as they seek to secure an unlikely appearance in the decider.

Collingwood were convincingly beaten when they ventured to the SCG a month ago – just one of two losses the Magpies have suffered since round 10.

The Magpies have marked out their training ground at the AIA Centre this week to better prepare themselves for the unique challenges of playing on the smaller-sized SCG.

“I thought I coached really poorly,” the Collingwood coach told Fox Footy about the Magpies’ last trip to Sydney.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE for a seven-day free trial to watch the AFL on KAYO

“I believe in setting the players up for certain things, to hopefully make them successful in what we’re doing, and I felt that I failed in that.

“I told the players (on Monday) we’ll be better prepared for things like the shape of the ground so we can train on it and be prepared for that. Those little details are lessons learned along the way.”

Advertisement

Asked exactly how he had coached poorly, McRae admitted he tried to ignore the significance of playing at the SCG.

“The dimensions of the ground were different to what we’d been playing at and I didn’t reference it, I think that’s poor on my behalf.

“It’s nothing major, I’m just taking accountability for something I think I can do better.”

McRae’s admission comes after Magpies star Jack Crisp conceded players were “confused” in the last match against Sydney.

Advertisement

Sydney and Collingwood last met in a final in 2012, when the Swans shrugged off the Magpies at the Olympic Stadium to win through to the decider.

Saturday’s match will be the first preliminary final at the SCG since Tony Lockett’s famous after-the-siren point sent the Swans into a grand final.

Zorko restores image with Lions leadership

Brisbane captain Dayne Zorko has gone from the most loathed figure in the AFL to the catalyst behind one of the Lions’ most famous wins.

Star midfielder Hugh McCluggage has revealed Zorko sparked the Lions at halftime ahead of a memorable semi-final upset of Melbourne. Brisbane’s victory was remarkable in so many ways.

It was their first win at the MCG since 2014 while overcoming a poor recent finals record. But to defeat the Demons, who had humiliated them just three weeks earlier, was monumental.

Zorko received fierce criticism for his leadership after that 58-point thumping to Melbourne at the Gabba in the final round of the home-and-away season.

During the heated contest, Zorko left Melbourne defender Harrison Petty in tears with a sledge he later apologised for, but also claimed he was provoked.

David King was impressed by the leadership of Dayne Zorko against Melbourne.



FULL MEANS TEST: https://t.co/v1GzzHfBUv pic.twitter.com/3FffGlK8DB — SEN 1116 (@1116sen) September 12, 2022

But the 33-year-old learned from the incident on August 19 and vowed to let his football do the talking on the field in the rematch against Melbourne. McCluggage said Zorko’s leadership was on full display last Friday night.

“It was ‘Zorks’ that was the one who was really strong on that at halftime, he sensed the moment,” McCluggage told Fox Footy.

“After the first quarter we did a great job to get a little bit of momentum back in that second quarter.

“‘Zorks’ came in at halftime and said we’re right in this boys, we’ve got a few things to tidy up, we can still be stronger and tougher and if we build our pressure then anything can happen.

“That really lifted the group, and (coach Chris Fagan) was really good as well, he was so calm and gave us a few words of advice.”

The Lions will look to cause their third straight upset when they face minor premiers Geelong in a preliminary final at the MCG on Friday night.

Brisbane will secure their first grand final berth since 2004 if they can knock out the Cats, who will enter the match on a 14-game winning streak.

AFLW duo banned

Star Melbourne forward Tayla Harris and teammate Jordan Ivey could miss the Demons’ AFLW blockbuster against the Brisbane Lions after the pair were offered one-game bans.

Harris has been cited by the match review officer for a dangerous tackle on St Kilda’s Molly McDonald during the Demons’ 26-point win on Sunday.

The incident was assessed as careless, medium impact and high contact and the suspension is not able to be downgraded through a guilty plea.

Eight charges have been laid following the completion of the round three match review. https://t.co/l2Mpsk8xSJ — AFL Women's (@aflwomens) September 12, 2022

Ivey was booked for rough conduct against the Saints’ Rosie Dillon, with the MRO grading the incident in the same way as Harris’.

Harris and Ivey will miss Sunday’s possible grand final preview against the Lions at Casey Fields unless they can overturn their bans at the tribunal.

Melbourne played off in last season’s grand final, while the Lions have opened this campaign with three dominant, high-scoring wins to have a percentage of more than 400.