Luckless Pucovski makes strong statement in domestic return but left 'gasping for breath'

WA edge closer to long-awaited Shield win
They still have some work to do but Western Australia are daring to dream after building a handy 171-run lead over Victoria after Day…
Join The Roar
Become a member to join in Australia's biggest sporting debate, submit articles, receive updates straight to your inbox and keep up with your favourite teams and authors.
Oops! You must provide an email address to create a Roar account
When using Facebook to create or log in to an account, you need to grant The Roar permission to see your email address
By joining The Roar you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions
Login and get Roaring
Oops! You must provide an email address to create a Roar account
When using Facebook to create or log in to an account, you need to grant The Roar permission to see your email address
Test hopeful Will Pucovski made 193 not out on his latest return to action with Victoria’s second XI.
Pucovski batted for more than 11 hours in Coffs Harbour, scoring 193 not out from 405 balls faced.
The 24-year-old, who has been concussed at least 11 times throughout his career, had simply seen enough action when he retired at tea on day three.
He had been hurt earlier in the day when he was hit in the box and required a brief spell to recover as drinks were taken.
Promising talent Ashley Chandrasinghe scored 110 and put on a 268-run stand with Pucovski for the first wicket.
Pucovski is viewed as a generational talent but repeat concussions have derailed his international career.
His one and only Test for Australia was in January 2021.
Pucovski’s most recent concussion came in February, when his return to Sheffield Shield ranks lasted just four days after he copped a soccer ball to the head during a warm-up.
Pucovski was able to return from that setback, but Australia opted against taking him on tour for Test duties or include him in the Australia A tour of Sri Lanka.
However, he was recently part of a group of eight players who took part in a 10-day training camp in Chennai, showing he remains a key part of Australia’s Test plans.
© AAP