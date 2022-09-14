Luckless Pucovski makes strong statement in domestic return but left 'gasping for breath'

Test hopeful Will Pucovski made 193 not out on his latest return to action with Victoria’s second XI.

Pucovski batted for more than 11 hours in Coffs Harbour, scoring 193 not out from 405 balls faced.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

The 24-year-old, who has been concussed at least 11 times throughout his career, had simply seen enough action when he retired at tea on day three.

He had been hurt earlier in the day when he was hit in the box and required a brief spell to recover as drinks were taken.

Hasn't all gone Will Pucovski's way today … 159 runs on the board in the Second XI match when a hit flush on the box left him gasping for breath. Nearly six mins before he could face up again, taking a very awkwardly hobbled single to get off strike pic.twitter.com/4k3uZB9OtS — Dave Middleton (@Dave_Middleton) September 14, 2022

Advertisement

Promising talent Ashley Chandrasinghe scored 110 and put on a 268-run stand with Pucovski for the first wicket.

Pucovski is viewed as a generational talent but repeat concussions have derailed his international career.

His one and only Test for Australia was in January 2021.

Pucovski’s most recent concussion came in February, when his return to Sheffield Shield ranks lasted just four days after he copped a soccer ball to the head during a warm-up.

Advertisement

Pucovski was able to return from that setback, but Australia opted against taking him on tour for Test duties or include him in the Australia A tour of Sri Lanka.

However, he was recently part of a group of eight players who took part in a 10-day training camp in Chennai, showing he remains a key part of Australia’s Test plans.

Sports opinion delivered daily

Advertisement

© AAP