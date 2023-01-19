'Nothing short of shameful and regrettable': Clarke sorry for public meltdown with partner amid cheating claims

Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke has issued an apology after he was filmed in an altercation where his partner appears to slap him while accusing him of cheating.

Clarke, shirtless and swearing repeatedly, was filmed in a public altercation where he and his partner, Jade Yarbrough, are yelling at each other in a park in Noosa.

The video and a report on the incident were published in The Daily Telegraph.

Channel 9 presenter Karl Stefanovic, who is married to Yarbrough’s sister Jasmine, also appears in the footage trying to calm Clarke down.

Clarke yells at him: “Karlos, I can tell you now c—, don’t you f—ing look away. She can, she can punch me, but you, you c— .”

Jade Yarbrough accuses Clarke of cheating with his ex-girlfriend Pip Edwards, which the former cricketer repeatedly denies in the footage.

Clarke responded to the newspaper’s enquiries by issuing a statement to say he was remorseful for his actions.

“I’m absolutely gutted I’ve put people I hold in the highest regard in this position. My actions in the lead-up to this altercation were nothing short of shameful and regrettable.

“I am shattered that because of my actions I’ve drawn women of class and integrity, and my mates, into this situation … I own this fully and am the only one at fault.”

Clarke will retain his role on Sydney breakfast radio after station owners TabCorp declared his public stoush with Stefanovic a private matter.

He remains on pre-planned annual leave from his role at Sky Sports Breakfast with the station’s breakfast crew not due to return until Monday.

A spokesperson from TabCorp has since told AAP the matter was considered a private issue and Clarke was expected back on air as scheduled.

The 41-year-old is expected to address the issue when he returns to work on Monday.

A veteran of 115 Tests for Australia, Clarke has held his role at Big Sports Breakfast since he first partnered Canberra NRL legend Laurie Daley in 2020.

The prodigious run-scorer has also been in commentary as part of the ICC broadcast team for global cricket tournaments, but has no other major media position in Australia.

Stefanovic appeared in his regular role as co-host of Channel Nine’s Today Show on Thursday morning, but did not address the matter.