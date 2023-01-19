Ten in a row blown as late Palace stunner robs United of milestone win, Leeds crush Cardiff to march on in FA Cup

Manchester United’s hopes of moving second in the Premier League have been scuppered by a last-gasp equaliser in a 1-1 draw away at Crystal Palace.

A 10th successive victory in all competitions looked in the bag thanks to Bruno Fernandes’ goal shortly before halftime but United were stunned by Michael Olise’s superb free kick in added time.

The week has been dominated by talk of British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe’s ownership bid for England’s most-decorated club as it seeks to restore its former glory.

But whatever is happening off the pitch, on it United are in rude health after the weekend win over Manchester City.

Brimming with confidence they gave a debut to on-loan striker Wout Weghorst, but it was a more familiar face who opened the scoring.

An even first half was almost up at a chilly Selhurst Park when Fernandes was picked out by Christian Eriksen’s pass and he fired an unstoppable shot into the net.

United controlled most of the second period but could not hang on as Olise sent a curling free kick past David de Gea as the game edged into added time.

United moved into third place with 39 points, the same as City who have a better goal difference. Arsenal, who United face on Sunday, have 47 having played a game less.

Elsewhere, Willy Gnonto and Patrick Bamford both struck twice as Leeds thumped Cardiff 5-2 in their FA Cup third-round replay at Elland Road.

Gnonto gave Leeds a flying start with a stunning volley inside the opening minute and fired home his second after Rodrigo had struck his 11th goal of the season to put his side 3-0 up before the interval.

Substitute Bamford then bagged a second-half double before Callum Robinson scored two late consolations for Cardiff as Leeds reached the fourth round of the competition for the first time in six years.

Leeds scored five goals for the first time since beating West Bromwich Albion 5-0 in December 2020 and now face an away tie at Accrington or Boreham Wood.

A stoppage-time equaliser from Leeds teenager Sonny Perkins salvaged a replay at the Cardiff City Stadium 10 days ago, but the managerless second-tier strugglers were put to the sword before half-time.

Cardiff sacked Mark Hudson after Saturday’s 1-1 home draw against Wigan extended their winless run to nine games in all competitions, but it was a night to forget for interim boss Dean Whitehead in his first game in charge.