Cup winner Yorke parts ways with Bulls

Wales saves Western blushes as champions get off the mark
Western United attacker Lachie Wales has salvaged a 1-1 draw against Macarthur FC to earn the reigning champions the first point of their A-League…
Dwight Yorke’s stint as an Macarthur FC coach is over after he parted ways with the club, just 13 A-League Men games into a two-year contract.
Yorke’s last game in charge was Friday’s 1-0 loss away to Adelaide United.
The former Manchester United forward held a meeting with Macarthur chairman Gino Marra on Saturday where it was decided they would agree to mutually terminate his contract, club sources told AAP.
The Macarthur job was Yorke’s first foray into management after a glittering playing career.
He won the Australia Cup – the Bulls’ first piece of silverware – and picked up five wins in the league.
