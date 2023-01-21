'I stayed true to myself while doing what I loved': Rugby league trailblazer Bremner announces retirement

Women’s rugby league pioneer Sam Bremner has announced her retirement from the sport.

Bremner made her debut for Australia in 2013 and made a triumphant return to the green-and-gold jersey last year as a mother of two. The joint leading try-scorer for the Jillaroos, 31-year-old Bremner scored 14 international tries throughout her career and won two World Cups with Australia.

The fullback also played seven games for NSW, and was the inaugural captain of St George Illawarra’s NRLW side.

She became an inspiration to women everywhere after making a triumphant return to the field in 2022 less than a year after the birth of her second child.

Bremner’s decision means she goes out on top of her game, after being named the Dally M fullback of the year last season in the NRLW.

“I am extremely proud of my career, not for any of the accolades or ‘successes’ but for the way I did it, in my own way even if it meant taking the path less travelled,” Bremner posted on Instagram.

“This game has had a huge influence on who I am and what I value in life, it has helped shaped who I am, and what I stand for, there has been an entire community that has been on this roller coaster with me, from a young teenager to a 31-year-old mum.

“I hope to still be around the traps, with the passion to continue to grow this game still burning inside me, but as a player it’s time to hang up the boots.”

Social media was quickly filled with well wishes and praise for the retiring trailblazer.

Sam Bremner announces her retirement from rugby league ????



An absolute game changer who redefined what female athletes & mums can do.



Always in awe of what you did on the field Sammy & will enjoy watching you continue to have an impact off it in this next stage.@NRLWomens — Sam Squiers (@SamSquiers) January 20, 2023

???????????????? And with this post one of the greats calls it quits. A champion on and off the field. Thank you @SammyBremner…. For everything. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WN2VqmXhRs — LadiesWhoLeague (@LadiesWhoLeague) January 20, 2023

Congratulations on an incredible career Sam Bremner! Thank you for inspiring us on and off the field. Wishing you all the best in your retirement ????#UpUp pic.twitter.com/1BacUSnVwi — Cronulla Sharks (@cronullasharks) January 20, 2023

A trailblazer, World Cup winner and forever #Rooster57



Thanks for everything Sam Bremner – who has announced her retirement from rugby league ???? #EastsToWin pic.twitter.com/ClhZ8TjCca — Sydney Roosters ???? (@sydneyroosters) January 20, 2023

© AAP