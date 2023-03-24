NRL News: Ponga off to Canada for high-tech testing, Origin jersey up for grabs in Hammer vs Walsh battle

Newcastle will only provide a return-to-play timeline for Kalyn Ponga once he returns from a trip to Canada, where he will seek specialist treatment for the latest in a string of concussions.

The Knights co-captain’s immediate playing future has been in serious doubt since he knocked himself out attempting a tackle early in the round-two win over Wests Tigers.

The concussion was Ponga’s fourth in 10 months and provided a final push for the NRL to change its head-injury protocols, mandating an 11-day lay-off for any player who suffers a head knock.

Ponga missed the final six weeks of last season recovering from concussion, and this time around the Knights have been reluctant to put a timeline on his comeback as head-injury management remains a hot-button topic in the NRL.

While Ponga continues his recovery, the Knights have been consulting with Professor Chris Levi of the University of Newcastle and Hunter Medical Research Institute.

On Friday, the club shared the most significant update on his condition since round two.

Following discussions with Professor Levi, the Knights determined Ponga would fly to Canada on Friday with the club’s chief medical officer Dr Jin Lee to seek specialist treatment.

In Vancouver, Ponga will undergo testing using a device measuring brain activity that is not yet available in Australia.

Only after the Knights receive the results of these tests will the club begin considering when Ponga might make his return to the NRL.

“Management of concussion is a complex issue for everyone involved, we see this as an opportunity to gather additional information to assist Kalyn in his recovery,” Knights head of football Peter Parr said.

“Our broader aim, under the guidance of Professor Levi, is to develop a model of care that will advance our capacity in supporting players with concussion.

“Kalyn remains in good spirits and wishes to thank everyone who has enquired about his health.”

Ponga’s trip to Canada follows similar recovery missions to the USA by rival fullbacks Tom Trbojevic, Latrell Mitchell and Ryan Papenhuyzen in the past 12 months.

All three consulted with Philadelphia-based specialist Bill Knowles in a bid to shake off long-standing leg issues.

Hammer vs Walsh for Queensland jersey

Reece Walsh and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow have a chance to seize the moment when they clash in the NRL’s Battle for Brisbane on Friday night.

With incumbent Maroons fullback Kalyn Ponga currently out of action amid concussion concerns there is an opportunity for Brisbane’s Walsh and the Dolphins’ Tabuai-Fidow to give Queensland selectors a view of the depth in their position.

Tabuai-Fidow starred in his only Origin game at centre in 2021 while Walsh was in the Maroons squad the same year and on the cusp of a Queensland debut before pulling out with injury.

Queensland Rugby League general manager Rohan Sawyer said recently that Ponga’s health and wellbeing was the biggest concern.

It is a view shared by QRL chairman Bruce Hatcher who told AAP that the selectors and coach Billy Slater wanted all Maroons-eligible players to be making a case for selection.

“We want as many guys as possible vying,” Hatcher told AAP. “Billy’s philosophy is that he identifies talent, tells them what they have got to do and if they perform he picks them. He wants consistency, passion and drive.

“Hamiso has already played one Origin game and Reece was in the squad and had to pull out injured. They are on the fringes. Both of them have got versatility too.”

Both players have been sensational this season with Walsh scoring three tries and providing two try-assists in two games.

Tabuai-Fidow has scored four tries in three matches and been stellar in defence under the high ball, which is no surprise to current Dolphin and former North Queensland teammate Tom Gilbert.

“I have always known that about Hamiso. He stands up on the big stage,” Gilbert told AAP.

“The most impressive thing about Hamiso this season is that he has put himself in the contest with quality touches and efforts.

“He puts the team first and adds the Hamiso touch on it at the same time.”