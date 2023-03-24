'They desperately need it': Ex-Wallaby pushes Suaalii chase, RA's big worry as NRL star's links to rugby firm up

Rugby Australia is reportedly edging closer to a deal to bring NRL and State of Origin star Joseph Suaalii back to the game he excelled in as a schoolboy.

While The Roar understands no deal has been signed at the time of writing, multiple reports on Friday suggested the Roosters youngster was close to agreeing a deal.

Suaalii is seen as a potential game changer for the XV man code and a player who can become the face of the game when the British and Irish Lions tour Down under in 2025 and Australia pushes through to a home World Cup in 2027.

There is serious concern at high levels that media reports could be a case of brinkmanship and that Rugby Australia could yet miss out to an improved offer from the Roosters and their influential chief Nick Politis. Suaalii recently signed a one year extension to the end of 2024 with the Roosters.

Mat Rogers, who was a high profile rugby league convert who played for Eddie Jones’ Wallabies at the 2003 World Cup, urged RA to get the deal done, saying reported figures of $1 million a season were too low.

“I don’t think an offer [of $1 million] is enough,” Rogers told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“He’d make more money playing rugby league. There’s no doubt he’d be a phenomenal player in rugby. I tell you, it’ll get people watching the game. They desperately need it. You can’t be stupid, but rugby need to pay him what he wants to get him there. The game is really suffering.

“He’s an absolute superstar and he’s going to get better. He’s 19. He’s going to get stronger and faster. He will dominate the rugby league or rugby union landscape for the next 10 years. If I was him, I would stay in league for a little bit longer and establish myself as a dominant force in the game. Then I’d go over after you have years under your belt.”

Jones chose to steer clear of the topic on Friday when asked about Suaalii.

“The only thing I’m worried about is this World Cup,” Jones said with a poker face on. “I’ve got no thought pattern past October 28, zero and I can’t afford to.”

A high level rugby source told The Roar the deal was “in balance”on Monday, and rumours have been swirling ever since then.

Stan Sport pundit and player’s union boss Justin Harrison, said the potential signing was “huge” but Suaalii wouldn’t necessarily be an instant sugar hit on the field.

“It’s not new headlines, he’s been talked about for a little while. Switch codes? I would say coming back to rugby union, the foundation of the sport that created the phenomenon that is Joseph… we know we also want the best Wallabies possible in a competitive environment,” the former Wallaby said on Rugby Heaven.

“Let’s remember, he’s not guaranteed selection, he’s going have to prove himself and he’s using market forces now to generate some leverage.”