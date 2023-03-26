'Twice the money, half the work': V'landys bites back with Suaalii 'easy money' sledge

Rugby league boss Peter V’Landys has made his first pronouncement on Joseph Suaalii’s move to rugby union, describing the move as ‘easy money’ for the Roosters star and suggesting that he would return to league before his career was out.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, V’Landys declared that it was hard to argue with Suaalii’s motives for the switch, but that he would eventually tire of his new game.

“It’s hard to blame Joseph for going to rugby and considering it as his future when he is going to be paid twice the money for doing half the work,” said the ARLC chairman.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

“In rugby they play around 33 minutes per match, but in league the ball is in play for 57 minutes, so it would be a lot easier to earn your money.

“Besides, I really think that after Joseph plays rugby for a little while he will get terribly bored and return to rugby league. That’s what the majority of the players who switch codes do.”

Suaalii’s teammate Brandon Smith also gave him a light-hearted sledging, telling media that union was ‘soft’.

“A 1.6 million dollar winger isn’t going to help the Wallabies beat the All Blacks,” he joked to Newscorp.

Advertisement

“I only really found out about it this morning. I saw a lot of stuff on Instagram, but I just heard the price they paid as well. Hopefully he’ll be shouting some feeds for the boys.

“Super stoked for him. He’s an amazing talent, and rugby really got a gem there. I guess it’s an opportunity for him to be able to look after his loved ones and his family … he’s extremely professional, extremely humble. I just hope I get a few feeds out of it.

“He’s only gone for three years, I think he’ll be about 16 when he comes back. So he’ll be able to come back to the Roosters hopefully and finish out his rugby league career.

“Go over and get that easy money then come back to the real sport. I hope rugby likes that.”

“I didn’t play union at all. My dad hates union. If my dad liked union he would probably would have made me play it. But yeah, he hates it.

“We used to always call my uncle soft for playing union. I was brought up in rugby league household.