'Words are cheap': Eden Park curse strikes again as Blues beat Western Force

Eden Park’s curse has struck again. The Blues’ stranglehold over Australian opposition has continued at the All Blacks’ home of rugby, as Leon MacDonald’s second-string side was too good for the Western Force, winning 30-17, to ensure they haven’t been beaten on home soil since 2018.

The Blues were never quite put under enough pressure to feel vulnerable, as Simon Cron’s men failed to take their chances in the first-half.

Force captain Michael Wells, who was replaced at half-time, lamented his side’s attacking breakdown issues.

“Whilst there were positives, obviously, out of losses you’re probably going to focus on the negatives a lot more than that and, for us, it was the attacking breakdown – we got a bit bullied there,” he said.

“With all due respect, they rested a few guys, so if we want to compete we’re going to have to execute better and we weren’t up to scratch today.”

The Force started sprightly enough and got themselves into promising positions, but the home side’s pressure in the contact zone and at the breakdown meant they regularly got the ball.

Only some brilliance from Argentine international Santiago Medrano kept the Force in the contest in the opening half-hour, as the big prop got his hands on the ball and won crucial lineouts to keep the home side at bay.

But eventually the gaps in the defence started to get bigger, as the Force fell off tackles and big All Blacks back-rower Hoskins Sotutu showed his size and physicality.

Stephen Perofeta got the scoreboard moving early, banging over an early penalty before tipping his hat to the Force’s defence by knocking over another three after 25 minutes.

But then the weight of pressure and possession told, as the Blues scores twice within three minutes to blow the score out to 18-0 after 33 minutes.

A lovely grubber from fullback Chase Tiatia allowed Wells to run onto the ball and score. But Bayley Kuenzle’s failure to convert, which came after a missed penalty, meant the Force trailed 18-5 at half-time.

It looked like the Blues would run away with it further when Mark Telea scored out wide.

But Tolu Pulu’s strong finish managed to stem the bleeding.

The Force’s inability to find touch allowed the Blues to get back into enemy territory from the kick restart and replacement hooker Ricky Riccitelli scored in the 61st minute.

Some resilient defence and more strong running from Sam Spink, the former Wasps centre, helped the Force stay in the fight before a lovely finish from Zach Kibirige put some respectability on the scoreboard and denied the home side a crucial bonus point.

“It’s a bit of a double-edge sword, we knew the Force were going to come and bring it and they’re a really persistent team that you can’t switch off. We saw that in the last 10 minutes, they’re full of running rugby and it’s hard to play with,” acting captain Harry Plummer said.

“We’re happy with the win but it is a bit frustrating, we let errors, that we talked about during the week, creep into our game and we’re going to get stung on different days.”

The 13-point win saw the Blues climb into the top four on the Super Rugby standings with 15 points.

By contrast, the Force, who have had gutsy wins over the Melbourne Rebels and Moana Pasifika, are in ninth on nine points.

Wells said it was crucial they come away with some points next weekend to finish their tour, where they will play the Hurricanes in Palmerston North, and said they drastically needed to address their breakdown struggles.

“It’s going to be our attacking breakdown and contact zone,” Wells said, having been asked where the Force to improve.

“The last couple of weekends we’ve been carried through and carried over and we really need to bar-up, particularly the forwards.

“It’s tough from my perspective only being on the field for half a game, so for us and for me personally, words are cheap right now and our actions need to speak a bit louder.”