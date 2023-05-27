Waratahs licking their wounds as Jorgensen injury adds to Crusaders reality check

The Waratahs went across the ditch looking to make a statement. Instead, they will return home to Sydney licking their wounds and knowing full well the giant task ahead of them.

Darren Coleman’s reaction late in the match said it all, as he smacked his hands together in the coaching box as another attacking opportunity was wasted. It was that kind of afternoon for the Waratahs, as the Crusaders made a statement by winning 42-18 in Christchurch.

Making matters worse, the Waratahs – and perhaps Eddie Jones too – will be crossing their fingers over Max Jorgensen, with the rising 18-year-old forced off in the 10th minute with a knee-injury.

The defeat, which came less than 24 hours after the Reds lost to the Highlanders to ensure a nervy final week of the season for Brad Thorn’s men, ensured the Waratahs would finish sixth in the season.

While the bonus point victory for Scott Robertson’s side, which was confirmed by a try in the 78th minute to Sione Havili, helped consolidate their position in the top two.

Waratahs skipper Jake Gordon said the Waratahs were their own worst enemy, as the Crusaders made the breakdown a mess and dominated the gain-line battle.

“I think they put a lot of pressure around the breakdown tonight and their execution was really up,” Gordon said.

“We created opportunities for the first 15 minutes, but that last pass hurt us tonight.

“I was just hearing then that a few of our boys are a bit sore. It’s important that we freshen up coming into the finals now, bit to review, but fingers cross they’re OK.”

After a slow start to the year, the result continued the Crusaders’ surge.

Making it all the more impressive was that they did it without a host of Test stars, including multiple front-rowers, regular captain Scott Barrett and fullback Will Jordan.

But in typical Crusaders fashion, Robertson’s men continued their surge into the finals as the kings of Super Rugby made the Waratahs pay for their disjointed defensive line to cap off a special week following their inaugural hall of fame celebrations.

“I think we played pretty well in patches,” acting skipper Codie Taylor said.

“It was a special week, there’s been a lot of chat around the hall of fame stuff and that was our theme this week around putting in a performance for them and I think for the majority of the game we did that.”

While the Waratahs rested Michael Hooper, they otherwise took over their strongest available side with Test midfield pairing Lalakai Foketi and Izaia Perese missing because of injury as they looked to build on their four match winning streak.

But the absence of their midfield was telling, with the Waratahs exposed on the fringes while their lack of composure hurt, too.

Nor was their physicality up to standard either, with the Waratahs’ first-up tackles failing to halt the Crusaders. It was the first cross against Mark Nawaqanitawase all season too, with the exciting outside back being bounced off a number of times after his big men failed to set the tone.

The Waratahs made a strong start, dominating possession with the Crusaders’ discipline hurting them in the early stages.

Wanting to turn pressure into points, Ben Donaldson scored the opening points of the afternoon after the Waratahs’ execution let them down in the Crusaders’ zone.

But as the Crusaders do so often, they hit back hard.

With Jorgensen down in back play with a knee-injury after being whacked at the breakdown, the Crusaders showed their clinical nature with David Havili scoring after some nice hands.

Some more ill-discipline saw Leicester Fainga’anuku go to the sin bin.

The Waratahs made the most of it, as Jake Gordon darted off from the rolling maul to score and give the visitors an 8-7 lead in the 13th minute.

But the Crusaders dominated the rest of the half, with the Waratahs’ poor kicking game and even worse kick-chase biting them in the backside.

Two tries in five minutes saw the Crusaders flex their muscle as Taylor and Mitchell Drummond showed how dangerous they are.

Making matters worse, Joey Walton was harshly sent to the sin bin for “no clear release” and “coming in from the side” despite replays indicating otherwise.

While the Waratahs initially held the Crusaders up, some more clueless play handed the home side more field possession as Ben Donaldson’s short drop-kick restart was easily swallowed up. Moments later the Crusaders had their fourth try to open up a 28-8 first-half lead.

While the Waratahs showed some fight in the second half, more poor execution hurt their chances of a second half comeback.

Dylan Pietsch and Mephi Leatigaga scored second half tries, with Tane Edmed showing some positive signs off the bench in his return from a lengthy disc issue, but neither were converted as Mo’unga made the visitors pay with a try of his own. Havili’s late try sealed their bonus point win.