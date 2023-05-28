Former NRL coach details the horrific surf injury that's left him a quadriplegic, and how rugby league is rallying to help him

The NRL will launch a fund raising appeal on Monday to help former Parramatta and NZ Warriors coach Daniel Anderson in the aftermath of a bodysurfing accident that has left him a quadriplegic and almost killed him.

Anderson, 56, has spoken about his shocking predicament for the first time since the incident in late September on the NSW Central Coast.

Anderson, who is working as the Roosters’ head of recruitment, told the Sunday Telegraph he was lucky to be alive thanks to the presence on shore of two off-duty paramedics. He went into cardiac arrest and was semi-unconcious when removed from the water.

Anderson said he had no memory of the incident.

“I was out bodysurfing with my brothers and their kids,” he said. “They’ve since filled me in on what happened. I caught a wave but got dumped on my head.

“I was dragged from the water unresponsive and then went into cardiac arrest.

“Thankfully there were a couple of off-duty paramedics on the beach and lifeguards. They brought me back.

“Then ambulance and police arrived. I was then taken to Warnervale where there is a small airport and airlifted to Royal North Shore.

“I’m very lucky the paramedics were there. I was obviously in a bad way. If they weren’t there, who knows how it would have finished up.”

Anderson was diagnosed as an “incomplete quadriplegic.”

“Incomplete means that you can get little bits back, but some things you never can.

“No one can tell you categorically what, if any movement you get back. But after four days I was wiggling my big toe.

“Right now I need assistance with everything, brushing my teeth, feeding, bathing, having a coffee.

“I’ve got slight movement in my right hand. Just enough to softly shake hands.

“Three weeks ago I couldn’t do that. It’s progress.”

He described the harrowing effect the incident has had on his famil;y.

“I had a tough time those first four weeks. I didn’t sleep. You’re just staring at a clock all night.

“You get a lot of head noise. The nurses and staff are off duty. My wife’s gone home. It’s very quiet.

“The social interaction is so important. I was mentally all over the place. I wasn’t ready for visitors because you’re processing what’s happened.

“After about a month I knew I had to focus on getting myself better.”

He said his wife Natalie “has been my rock.”

“She was there in ICU every day from 8am until 9pm. The family has been so important.”

Anderson coached the Eels and the Warriors to NRL grand finals and coached St Helens to win the UK Super League championship.

“You can’t equate this predicament to the pressures of coaching. But the mental strength you’ve got to have in tough times in football helps,” Anderson told the Telegraph.

“This is much tougher. But you’ve got to grab hold of the situation. You’ve got to try to move forward and take one challenge at a time.”

He told the paper he was grateful for the support he had received, and related a visit from Eels legend Nathan Hindmarsh.

“He overstayed the visitor hours and ate all my chocolates,” he said. “But he was a lot of fun.

“I’ve had tremendous support. It’s been unbelievable. Video messages, text messages, players, guys I used to coach.

“My family has been such a strength. The Roosters, everyone. I’ve seen Robbo (Trent Robinson) a few times, Nick (Politis) and Joe Kelly.”

Anderson works 10 hours a week for the Roosters from his rehab centre.

“I’m still talking to the player agents and Robbo wants me back in the office,” he said. “I love the job and they’ve been a wonderful support. “I’ve got a mechanical arm support. I clip it on to a table and stick my elbow into it.“It allows me to use a mouse to get to the email. Then I can use voice to text on my phone.”

The NRL fundraising initiative will aim to provide ongoing financial support for essential equipment, home modifications and specialist physiotherapy.

“Sometimes you’re not sure if you’re actually worthy of all the support because, for me, it’s been a privilege to have been involved in rugby league,” Anderson said.

“And to have so many from within the game reaching out … it’s quite overwhelming.

“I’m so thankful. I’ve got these big hurdles to jump but there’s a big cheer squad there for me.

“When you’re doing it tough, all the support focuses you to get better. It really does.”

Anderson said he was telling his story to thank those who saved his life.

“I was in a lot of strife,” he said. “I’d like to be able to meet the lifeguards and the paramedics one day. I’d love to personally say thank you.

“With a lot of hard work I might surprise people in the next year to two with what I can achieve. Come and see me in 12 months and we’ll see where I’m at.

“You can’t just feel sorry for yourself. It was a freak accident but that’s life. There are a lot of people here doing it tougher.”