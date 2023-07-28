AFL News: Crisis meeting? Eagles deny dramas in West, Bomber hobbled, Demons star axed, Voss shoots down Magpies hype,

West Coast have shot down reports they held a crisis meeting at their headquarters to decide the future of coach Adam Simpson and chief executive Trevor Nisbett.

And the struggling AFL club have been dealt a further blow after scans revealed Tom Barrass has suffered a back fracture, ruling the star defender out for the rest of the season.

The rumour mill went into a spin on Thursday when some of West Coast’s senior figures and board members started arriving at Mineral Resources Park.

It came on the back of increasing pressure on both Simpson and Nisbett.

Simpson is contracted until the end of 2025, while Nisbett still has one more year to run on his deal.

West Coast (1-17) are mired to the bottom of the ladder on the back of a club-record 16-match losing run, with a growing amount of fans calling for change.

The Eagles have backed Simpson to stay on as coach and they released a statement denying the function at the club was a crisis meeting.

“The West Coast Eagles wish to clarify an erroneous media report suggesting that a crisis meeting of the board is being held at Mineral Resources Park today,” the statement said.

“Some of the club’s executives and directors are engaged in a leaders lunch in a club function room with senior management of our corporate partners.

“The leadership luncheon is an annual event.

“Some guests at the function have also been wrongly identified in photographs as being club directors.”

West Coast face fellow strugglers North Melbourne (2-16) at Optus Stadium on Sunday.

A big loss to the Kangaroos would heap further pressure on Simpson, but a win would give the Eagles hope of avoiding the wooden spoon.

It was initially expected that Barrass and Jeremy McGovern (concussion) would be fit to return for that match.

But both were notable absentees when the team was released on Thursday evening.

West Coast have confirmed that Barrass, who fell heavily on his shoulder and neck two weeks ago, is battling a compressed fracture in his back that is set to rule him out for the rest of the season.

McGovern is still experiencing concussion systems after copping an accidental boot to the face two weeks ago.

Captain Luke Shuey (hamstring) will also miss the match, but Elliot Yeo (hip) is a chance to return.

Blues’ season does not rest on Magpies result: Voss

Carlton coach Michael Voss is having none of the theory Friday night’s blockbuster clash with Collingwood looms as a make-or-break moment in the Blues’ AFL season.

On a five-game winning streak, Carlton can take another significant step towards a breakthrough finals appearance with an upset of their traditional rivals at the MCG.

Equally, a loss could be a huge blow to the Blues’ top-eight chances.

“We’re not building it up as that moment, that’s for sure,” Voss said.

“We’ve got another game against a really good opposition and we want to put out our best.

“We’re pretty clear on what we need to be able to do and the roles that we need to be able to fill and the style of footy that’s going to get us the win.

“What you make of it, you can write about it … but it’s (nothing more than) an important moment for us to be able to play against a really good opposition.”

A crowd of up to 90,000 has been tipped for the contest – a designated Collingwood home game – as Carlton seek their first win over the Magpies in Voss’s tenure as coach.

The sense of occasion is not lost on Voss, who was a boyhood Carlton fan before forging his name as a star player and premiership-winning captain in Brisbane.

“(Collingwood) is an arch-rival for our football club, so we understand the night and the occasion, but we can’t play the occasion,” Voss said.

“We’ve got to make sure that we get after the game itself. We’re just looking forward to it. We’re really excited.”

Voss is seeking to steer Carlton to their first finals appearance since 2013.

Collingwood ruined the Blues’ finals chances last year with a famous one-point comeback win in the last round of the home-and-away season.

“Some of the noises at the end of last year were some of the loudest I’ve ever heard,” Voss said.

“Just to be able to be in that environment often and to get that exposure to these particular games … they do take on that little bit of extra meaning.

“We’re certainly aware of what’s in front of us and the rivalry that exists.”

Stringer cut down by foot injury

Essendon star Jake Stringer is set for a stint on the sidelines after being grounded by a foot injury, while Melbourne forward Ben Brown has paid the price for his goalless display against Adelaide.

Stringer tallied just eight disposals in last week’s loss to the Western Bulldogs, and it was clear to see he was struggling physically at times.

Earlier this week, Essendon coach Brad Scott said Stringer was “medically available” to play against the Swans on Saturday, but would need to prove at training that he was physically up to the mark.

The Bombers revealed on Thursday that Stringer is struggling with a plantar fascia injury – the same complaint Fremantle star Nat Fyfe battled earlier this year.

No timeline has been set on Stringer’s return.

“Jake was restricted with discomfort in his plantar fascia this week during some speed running at training,” Essendon’s performance manager Daniel McPherson told the club’s website.

“He won’t play this weekend, but we’re hopeful the injury will recover quickly.

“We’ll know more after he’s had a few days off the foot, but the plan will be to deload him, complete some cross-training in the meantime, and then start to reload the foot and progress him back into training reasonably quickly.”

Defender Jordan Ridley was also ruled out after suffering a quad injury that will sideline him for the rest of the home-and-away season.

Just two weeks after making a selection bombshell by dropping ruckman Brodie Grundy, Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin swung the axe on Brown ahead of Sunday’s clash with Richmond at the MCG.

Brown was scoreless from just five possessions in last week’s four-point win over Adelaide, meaning he has booted just two goals from four appearances since his round-16 recall.

Grundy has been named on the extended bench for a second straight week, with the former Pie a chance to replace Brown in the 22.

Tom Sparrow was ruled out with a minor calf injury, but Harrison Petty could return from rib soreness.

Port Adelaide have decided to “manage” ruckman Scott Lycett for Saturday night’s Showdown against the Crows, while Willie Rioli goes out through suspension.

Travis Boak has been dropped from the 22, but Port confirmed he will be named the tactical sub.

Adelaide have lost Izak Rankine (hamstring) and Nick Murray (knee) to injury, but club champion Rory Laird and rising star nominee Max Michalanney return.

Irish defender Mark Keane, who notched five games for Collingwood before returning to Ireland at the start of 2022, will make his Crows debut.

Carlton welcome back captain Patrick Cripps and Adam Cerra among six changes for Friday night’s blockbuster against the Magpies at the MCG.

Jack Martin (calf), Marc Pittonet (knee) and Matt Owies (calf) also return, along with Caleb Marchbank, who will notch his first AFL game of the year after impressive VFL form.

Gun midfielder Sam Walsh (hamstring) and utility Jack Silvagni (knee) are among the outs.

For Collingwood, Will Hoskin-Elliot replaces Bobby Hill (illness).

West Coast have been bolstered by the return of Elliot Yeo (hip) for Sunday’s home clash with North Melbourne, but Jeremy McGovern (concussion) and Tom Barrass (shoulder) will spend another week on the sidelines.

The Western Bulldogs welcome back Jason Johannisen from a hamstring injury for Saturday’s top-eight match against GWS, while forward Rory Lobb has been handed a recall.

