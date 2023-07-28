More sour grapes from England as Ponting pelted by loutish fans during on-field interview

UK View: ‘Mixed bag of brilliant and brainless’, 'restless, skittish, lackadaisical’ - English media turn on Bazball over blunders
The English media were none too happy with the Bazball tactics on day one of the fifth Test.
England’s cricket fans have again shown their petulance with former Australia captain Ricky Ponting pelted with grapes during an on-field interview with Sky Sports.
Ponting and former England batter Ian Ward were doing a pitchside chat during day one of the fifth Test at The Oval when the Australian legend was pelted with grapes from the crowd.
“I’ve just been hit by a grape. I wouldn’t mind finding out who that was actually,” the clearly unimpressed 48-year-old said.
He cast his furious gaze towards the crowd after the incident as Ward tried to make light of the situation.
The Australian team has been bombarded with abuse during the Ashes tour with support staff and family members also subjected to taunts from the fans.
Three members at Lord’s were suspended after the infamous incident in the Long Room during the second Test when the Australian players was met with a chorus of jeers and sledges as they made their way to their dressing room.
“”If I am coming to the cricket and watching the cricket, I wouldn’t want my kids to be around that,” Australia opener Usman Khawaja said after being on the end of the abuse. “If I saw that I would 100 per cent make a complaint or just leave. Some of the stuff can be pretty poor.
“Over at Edgbaston they were calling Travis Head a c***, you know what. I can’t believe you can actually say that in a public domain anywhere.”