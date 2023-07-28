NRL News: Dragons launch all-out bids for star props, RLPA's protest 'a distraction' for players as logos get covered up

Two of the biggest players in the NRL are in St George Illawarra’s sights with incoming coach Shane Flanagan targeting Payne Haas and Tino Fa’asuamaleaui as potential recruits.

Fa’asuamaleaui has a get-out clause in his contract at the Titans which means he can leave at the end of the year following the sacking of coach Justin Holbrook.

The former Storm star has been the Gold Coast’s best player and a beast at Origin level for Queensland and would command a huge offer, which the Dragons are willing to put on the table.

They are also keen to get their hands on Haas although the NSW front-rower is contracted to the Broncos until the end of next year and coach Kevin Walters is confident they can entice him to stay.

Haas cannot negotiate with rival clubs until November but the Dragons will be cashed up and looking to land a marquee signing to bolster their pack before Flanagan takes the reins for next season.

Dragons skipper Ben Hunt looks set to stay despite requesting an immediate release last month from his contract which runs until the end of 2025 while centre Zac Lomax also appears settled despite speculation suggesting he may be heading out of Wollongong.

St George Illawarra have told playmaker Jayden Sullivan he is free to test the market with Hunt no longer on the move.

Sullivan was given a tour of Wests Tigers’ Concord training base during the week by club officials who are looking to replace Manly-bound half Luke Brooks.

Sullivan is contracted to the Dragons through 2025 but Flanagan says his management has asked for permission to negotiate with other clubs.

The 21-year-old sought a release late in 2022 only to withdraw the request after talking with then coach Anthony Griffin.

He was linked with Canterbury when requesting a release, however the Bulldogs have since signed Toby Sexton to cover their halves depth.

Canberra are also in the market for a playmaker in 2024.

The Dragons have already farewelled Moses Mbye to the Super League as part of their roster overhaul while they have signed journeyman prop Hame Sele from South Sydney.

Flanagan’s recruitment drive has been in full swing since he was announced as coach for 2024, meeting with some 15-20 players.

“I’ve got to be really smart with my recruitment about on and off the field. We’re going to make sure that they’re going to improve the place off the field as much as they do on the field,” he said.

“I’m not going to rush. Shane Flanagan of 10 years ago would have rushed into it and gone and spent all his money pretty quickly. I’ll need to be really smart in the way we move over the next six months.”

Player feud with NRL a distraction, says Walters

Brisbane coach Kevin Walters says the continuing stand-off between the NRL hierarchy and the players’ union is “a distraction” and wants a resolution between the parties pronto.

The NRL and NRLW logo was covered over with tape by players in a double-header on Thursday night at the Gabba in protest at the failure of the NRL to progress negotiations with the Rugby League Players Association (RLPA) over a fresh collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

The NRLW clash at the Gabba between the Titans and Broncos kicked off on Thursday night with players from both sides wearing tape over the NRLW logo on the front of their jerseys.

The male players from the Roosters and Broncos followed suit with the NRL logo not visible.

The NRLW remain without a CBA and NRL players are operating under the previous agreement which lapsed last November They must sign off on a new deal by October.

The players aren’t available on match days to speak to media due to blackout that has been in place since round 19, so it was left to the coaches to answer questions about the tape over logos.

Walters, speaking after his side’s 32-10 win over the Roosters, said his wish was that there could be a resolution to the stand-off between the RLPA and the NRL.

“Like most rugby league people I’d like to see the two parties get together and see something sorted because it is a bit of a distraction for our boys,” Walters said.

“This is the best part of the year for rugby league over the next five weeks and into finals. We need rugby league as the centrepiece, not controversy off the field.”

Walters said he did not envisage a player strike being called but added he was not involved in discussions.

“I am trying to support our players and trying to support our game,” he said.

Walters said he was pleased club veterans Kurt Capewell and Adam Reynolds were club delegates of the RLPA’s player advisory group.

“They are very experienced and I am sure they can handle what is happening off-field. So long as they can relay the information back to the players I will keep coaching them, which is what I get paid to do.”

Roosters coach Trent Robinson is one of the most respected voices in the game but said he wouldn’t be taking sides.

“It is a really difficult thing and you can see benefits from both sides,” he said.

“You need to have that balance of someone looking after the players and you need to have a governing body that leads the way.

“We are in the middle of a power struggle and I don’t think it is up to clubs or coaches to get in the way.”

Robinson said the people that follow the game “love the game”.

“So both (sides) need to understand that the game is why we are here and what we love it for – and the product – so just don’t affect that – however they get the result. Protect the game.

“We are in such a good spot because of both of those parties, but don’t let it go too far.”

with AAP