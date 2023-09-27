How to watch the 2023 Dally M Awards: NRL live stream and TV guide

It’s the NRL’s night of nights, with the 2023 Dally M awards getting underway at 7:30 pm (AEST) on Wednesday, September 27.

The Dally M Awards recognise the game’s most outstanding performers from both the NRL and NRLW competitions.

This season, two independent judges each gave out votes on a 3,2,1 basis for every game, meaning players were able to earn a maximum of six votes per game compared to three in previous years.

Cronulla’s Nicho Hynes won last year’s award while Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson is a heavy favourite to win the 2023 medal for the NRL’s best player. A host of other awards including best captain, best coach and the team of the year will also be presented.

How to watch the Dally M award on TV

Like always, the Dally M is exclusive to Fox League – available via Foxtel channel 502.

Their coverage begins with a special edition of NRL 360 at 6:30 pm (AEST), before the proper event kicks off at 7:30 pm.

You’ll need a valid Foxtel TV subscription to watch Fox League on your TV.

How to live stream the Dally M awards online

If you’d prefer to live stream the Dally M awards, you’ll have a few more options.

The best option is Kayo Sports. As Kayo has all of Foxtel’s sporting content available to stream, you’ll be able to access a stream of the awards on your preferred device through Kayo from 7:30pm (AEST). Duck out at a big moment, or need to rewind? Kayo lets you watch every moment at your convenience so you won’t miss a thing.

A subscription costs $25, but customers who haven’t used the service before are eligible for a two-week free trial.

Alternatively, you can get a stream via Foxtel Now, Foxtel GO with a valid subscription, or, for overseas viewers, Watch NRL.

If all those options are still out of reach, The Roar has you covered. We’ll be bringing you every award and every moment with our live blog of the Awards, as well as all the talking points and highlights from the NRL’s most prestigious event.