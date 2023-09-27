NRL News: Blues delay call on Fittler's future, Maroons star signs long-term deal, Darius gives Walsh No.1 seal of approval

The NSW Rugby League (NSWRL) will hold off on making a final call on Brad Fittler’s future as Blues State of Origin coach, after a meeting to discuss his tenure.

Wednesday had loomed as D-Day for the off-contract Fittler, as NSW officials reconvened to discuss a proposal he put to the board last week for next year’s coaching staff.

Included was an entire overhaul of the NSW coaching team for next season, with only Fittler to remain.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

Fittler’s plan included bringing in Phil Gould in an advisory role after Greg Alexander stepped away.

Matt King and Dean Young were pencilled in to join him as assistants, with Paul McGregor and Danny Buderus having confirmed they would not stay on in 2024.

Fittler’s plan is yet to be rubber-stamped by the NSWRL, despite a desire from the board to have the matter resolved this week.

AAP has been told any offer to Fittler to stay on as Blues coach is likely to initially be for only one year, following back-to-back series losses.

No one has put up their hand to coach the Blues next year if Fittler does not carry on.

Advertisement

Such is his standing among former NSW players, applicants are unlikely to come forward unless Fittler’s time in charge is brought to an end.

Gould confirmed earlier this week he would take on any role asked of him by Fittler.

“I can’t remember any time in my life where I asked Brad Fittler to do something (and) he didn’t say yes straight away, and went and (did) it,” Gould said on Nine’s 100% Footy.

“I’ve tried to repay that. He’s never really asked for much in his life.

“He rang me last week to say that Greg Alexander was stepping down from his role, and that he’d like me to get involved with the Blues.

“If Brad Fittler needs something from me, I will say yes.”

Advertisement

Fittler has won three of six series since taking over State of Origin duties from Laurie Daley in 2018, after a long period of woe for the Blues. Gould said next year was likely to be make or break for Fittler, after NSW lost the last two series 2-1.

“I think he was looking for a couple of years,” Gould said. “They’ve lost two in a row, it’d be hard to keep your job if you’ve lost three in a row. And that’s the nature of the beast. He understands that, everyone understands it.”

Maroons coach Billy Slater also remains uncontracted for 2024, with Queensland Rugby League boss Ben Ikin saying last week negotiations were at an advanced stage.

Titans tie up Moe until 2027

Gold Coast have re-signed State of Origin prop Moeaki Fotuaika through to the end of 2027 as they prepare to usher in a new era under incoming coach Des Hasler.

Fotuaika enjoyed a career-best season in 2023, averaging 153 run metres a game and surging back into the Queensland side for games two and three of the Origin series.

The 23-year-old claimed a second Paul Broughton Medal this year as the Titans’ most valuable player, having first picked the award up as a teenager in 2019.

Advertisement

A graduate of famous rugby league nursery Keebra Park High School, Fotuaika made his NRL debut with the Titans in 2018 and has gone on to play 121 first-grade games.

He had already been contracted for next year but would have been free to negotiate with rival clubs for 2025 from this November.

Instead, he has signed on with Gold Coast for another three seasons; only a handful of players, including Patrick Carrigan, Dylan Edwards and Nicho Hynes, are tied to their current clubs for longer than Fotuaika now is.

“I’m excited to extend my time here at the Titans, especially with the roster that we have,” Fotuaika said.

“I’m looking forward to coming back in the pre-season and getting to work alongside the boys.”

The Titans have now secured their two most important middle forwards, Fotuaika and captain Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, long-term.

Advertisement

David Fifita, Jayden Campbell, Alofiana Khan-Pereira and AJ Brimson also re-signed this season ahead of Hasler’s arrival on the Gold Coast next season.

The ex-Manly and Canterbury boss will be the first NRL premiership-winning coach to lead the Titans, who abruptly sacked previous mentor Justin Holbrook in June.

Hasler’s arrival signals optimism for a club that has played finals only once in the past seven seasons.

Boyd thrilled with Walsh’s quest for perfection

Everyone sees the electric flair of Brisbane fullback Reece Walsh on the field but it is what fans don’t see that impresses his mentor Darius Boyd just as much.

“If we’ve got a video meeting at 8am he will come in at 7.30am to see extra clips,” Broncos legend Boyd told AAP.

Advertisement

“Walshy is a perfectionist, which we know is not achievable, but that leads you to excellence.

“It is his work ethic, attention to detail and thirst to be better that are second-to-none. That is so exciting for me to be involved with.”

Former Brisbane captain Boyd, who won the 2006 grand final with the club, is on the coaching staff where he assists the outside backs with their craft.

Ahead of Sunday’s grand final against Penrith the 21-year-old Walsh made it clear how vital Boyd had been in his development.

“I am very grateful to Darbs. I wouldn’t be here doing what I am doing without him,” Walsh said.

Advertisement

“Having him close each week and getting tips off him and picking his brain as much as I can … he has been massive. I wouldn’t say just this year either.

“Darbs came to sessions when I was at the EPD (elite player development squad) here in juniors and was teaching us three-on-twos and summing up situations.”

Boyd was a master at chiming into the backline and creating opportunities for his supports. Walsh is third on the NRL try assists for the year with 25 and leads the line break assist category with 37.

Boyd was a perfectionist himself and understands it can be a double-edged word.

“You have to be realistic and understand that while you want perfection you are not going to get it right all the time on and off the field,” Boyd said.

“Walshy is still learning that and hopefully myself and the coaching staff can help him in that sense and fast-track him.”

Advertisement

There is a key difference between the pair. Boyd is an introvert. Walsh is an extrovert.

As Boyd was speaking on Monday, Walsh was getting mobbed by young fans and lapping it up.

“It’s a bit different from where I come from. My name wasn’t getting called too much when I was younger in the right ways,” Walsh grinned.

“I am honoured to hear the kids calling my name and looking up to someone like me.”

Walsh, like Boyd, is fearless. He will not hold back on Sunday against Penrith.

“We don’t fear them. We know the brand of footy we can play,” he said.

Advertisement

“We are going to give them the respect that they have earnt, but we will play our footy.”

Walsh will strut his stuff with Boyd watching on in awe.

“He has got a little bit of Darren Lockyer about him from when he played fullback, just with the way he glides across the park, and a lot of Billy Slater as well,” Boyd said.

“His mindset on the biggest stage is outstanding. When he makes an error he can put that behind him and go again.”

with AAP