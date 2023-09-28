Fittler quits: Freddie makes shock call on Origin coaching gig after butting heads with board over Blues' direction

Brad Fittler has walked away as NSW coach just days after he fronted the board to get a contract extension.

The Blues legend informed NSWRL directors that he was no longer interested in the job after last week fronting them in a bid to get re-signed for 2024.

He has been at odds with the executives over the direction of the Blues program and had lined up the Blues’ most successful coach of all time in Phil Gould to be part of his off-field staff next year if he had been reappointed.

After failing to reach a resolution at their board meeting on Wednesday, the NSWRL board opted to delay a decision on whether they would re-sign the coach.

Fittler was offered a one-year extension but he knocked it back.

“I loved doing the job and NSW and I will always love NSW,” he said in a statement issued by the Blues.

NSWRL chairman Paul Conlon paid tribute to Fittler despite the abrupt parting of the ways.

“The board understands and respects his decision,” Conlon said. “Freddy was a legend as a player and returned to coach the team at a time when his state needed him.

“He enjoyed immediate success and his series win in 2021, which included record scorelines in Townsville and Brisbane, will go down in NSW Blues history. He also contributed through other programs including his Hogs motorcycle rides in regional NSW which played a big part in uniting the state.

“He holds a special place in NSW Rugby League history.”

The Blues won three of their first four series under Fittler but have suffered back-to-back series losses in the past two years since Billy Slater has taken over as Maroons coach.

Queensland Rugby League boss Ben Ikin announced earlier on Thursday that Slater had agreed to a new three-year deal but he will now be coming up against a new coach in 2024.

As well as bringing in Gould in an advisory role after Greg Alexander stepped down, Matt King and Dean Young were pencilled in to join Fittler as assistants, with Paul McGregor and Danny Buderus having confirmed they would not stay on in 2024.

While the Blues were only going to offer Fittler a one-year deal, it is understood he wanted two more seasons at the helm.

Fittler won three of six series since taking over State of Origin duties from Laurie Daley in 2018, after a long period of woe for the Blues.

There is no clear candidate to replace Fittler. Former Blues coaches Ricky Stuart and Craig Bellamy are contracted to their clubs next year and have previously said they would be reluctant to add the NSW role to their Canberra and Storm duties respectively.

The NSWRL board has taken a punt on unproven coaches who were all-time greats as players in Daley and Fittler with their last two appointments.

Penrith’s dual premiership-winning coach Ivan Cleary assisted Fittler for the Blues’ Origin III win over Queensland in Sydney in July to avoid a clean sweep although he is also unlikely to put his hand up.