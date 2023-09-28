Reynolds' affinity for Broncos more than skin deep with skipper saving 'special' spot for tattoo after Grand Final

The love affair between Adam Reynolds and Brisbane is mutual, and the chirpy halfback wants to be left with a permanent reminder of his time at the Broncos – whether they win or lose their grand final against Penrith.

Most of Reynolds’ 173cm frame is covered in ink and the 33-year-old, who will lead Brisbane in Sunday’s showpiece, wants to add that.

“Regardless (of the result), I’ll get a Broncos tattoo,” Reynolds said on Thursday. “Everyone carries on that I’ve got no room left, but there’s plenty of room left.”

Asked where the tattooist might make their latest mark, Reynolds replied: “Backside, maybe?”.

The halfback was the most popular drawcard as grand final preparations stepped up at Circular Quay in Sydney on Thursday.

Not so long ago it seemed unthinkable the playmaker born within kicking distance of Redfern Oval would be in colours other than those of South Sydney.

The Rabbitohs’ decision to let him walk to Brisbane at the end of 2021 amid fears over his longevity now looks like one of the biggest retention blunders of recent times.

A Souths fan waving a Broncos flag yelled “we love you, Adam” throughout Thursday’s press conference.

“It’s been unreal that the Souths fans have got behind me,” Reynolds said.

“Even though I’m wearing Brisbane colours I still get their support. I’m very grateful for it.”

Reynolds will be key to the Broncos’ hopes of breaking a 17-year premiership drought against Penrith at Accor Stadium on Sunday.

The No.7 has been integral in helping the club rebound from their wooden-spoon humiliation of 2020 and returning them to the grand final for the first time since 2015.

Along with back-rower Kurt Capewell, he is the only Brisbane player to have previously featured in a grand final.

While the showpiece match may be novelty for the younger Broncos players, coach Kevin Walters was keen to stress his side should not be overawed.

“We’ve got 10 former or current State of Origin players,” Walters said.

“Even though we’re a young squad, we’re also a very mature side when it comes to rugby league experience.

“Certainly the grand final is a different week to any other. So this is new to us, but everything about the game on Sunday will be the same.”

Walters confirmed centre Herbie Farnworth and flying fullback Reece Walsh had shaken off niggles and been passed fit to play.

The Brisbane coach tipped star-turn Walsh not be overawed by the occasion after an impressive 20203 campaign at the Broncos.

“He’s a sensible young human, despite his young age and the adulation that he gets around Brisbane and even here,” Walters said.

“He’s very grounded, his teammates make sure of that.”

