2023 AFL grand final odds: Winner, first goalkicker, and Norm Smith betting markets

The AFL grand final is always a massive day for punters, and this year’s decider between the Collingwood Magpies and Brisbane Lions promises to be as big as ever.

Here’s your guide to the odds for some of the major markets on the AFL’s season finale. Please note all odds are as of Friday, September 23 at 2pm (AEST), and are thanks to our good friends at PlayUp.

Head-to-head winner

The Magpies have been flag favourites for a while now, and that’s holding true heading into the grand final, with Collingwood $1.75 to hoist the premiership cup on Saturday afternoon.

The Lions sit at $2.10, still far closer than Sydney were to Geelong in last season’s grand final – and having not lost to the Magpies since 2019 and with a full-strength side at their disposal, are in this match up to their eyeballs.

The line is paying $1.90 at -3.5 – the closest that has been since 2018, and we know how that match turned out.

Norm Smith Medallist

He might have missed out on a Brownlow Medal due to his late-season injury, but coming in at $4.75, Magpies gun Nick Daicos is the outright favourite to take home the Norm Smith Medal on Saturday.

Coming in on his heels at $6 is star teammate Jordan De Goey, best afield in the Pies’ thrilling preliminary final win over GWS, as well as star Lion Lachie Neale, the man who claimed the Brownlow from Daicos earlier in the week.

They are the only three paying single-figure odds, with Josh Dunkley ($11), Hugh McCluggage ($13) and Charlie Cameron ($23) the other Lions following behind Neale in the betting market, while for the Pies, Scott Pendlebury and Josh Daicos at $21 are the next-lowest Magpies.

Having been recalled for the grand final after spending two finals as sub, Jack Ginnivan could be an option if you’re after a smoky – the Magpies goalsneak is paying $41 should he add a Norm Smith to his 2022 Anzac Day Medal.

First goalscorer

Lions leading goalkicker Joe Daniher is the favourite to boot the first goal of the grand final, coming in at $8.50 – narrowly ahead of star teammate and All-Australian forward pocket Charlie Cameron ($9).

The Magpies have only booted 17 goals this finals series, four from the now-absent Daniel McStay, so while Brody Mihocek and Jamie Elliott ($9.50 each) are next-lowest in the betting, a Lion might be a better tip.

All odds are correct as at 2pm (AEST) on Friday, September 23.

