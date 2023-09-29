DENIED (sort of): Jones finally addresses Japan job report but a big question still remains

It’s taken four days and some elite obfuscation from Wallabies coach Eddie Jones, but he’s finally denied he “applied” for the vacant job as Japan head coach.

As the Brave Blossoms battled to a win over Samoa at the World Cup, an interview with Jones with a sympathetic reporter emerged in The Australian.

When Jones was asked about the report in the Sydney Morning Herald after his team’s atrocious 40-6 loss against Wales Jones said “I don’t know what you’re talking about, mate.” Considering he had been made aware by team media, that was, at best, an act of misdirection.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

But on Friday Jones was clearer than he has been previously on the matter – which has seen plenty question his suitability for the job after the World Cup – although there was still plenty of wriggle room in his comments

“I haven’t applied for a job for a long time,” Jones said.

However, it is understood Jones has a standing invitation to coach Japan, so he would unlikely be required to apply. The Australian report did not clarify if he did interview for the position via a Zoom meeting as the Herald report claimed.

Advertisement

“Someone has a story and they are running with it,” he added.

“And the only thing I can say is I’m committed to coach Australia. And there’s the other side of the coin that Australian Rugby who make the decision after this World Cup, whether they want to keep me or not, and that’s up to them.

“Whatever goes on, I’ve come back to help Australian rugby. So if I become an issue, then I’ll have to go. I’m pretty even-tempered about it.

“I’ve just got to keep doing what I think is right. That’s the only motivation I’ve got. I want to leave Australian rugby in a better place whenever I leave. That’s the job I’ve got to do and I want to do and I feel strongly about and I believe in.

“This is something I knew would take need a lot of work. I’m putting down some foundations that are going to help Australia in the future. And I’m prepared to pay the price of any personal hardship.

“Whenever you take over a new team and the team you have had is not good enough you have to start again, and that involves some pain. And you have to be prepared to take the pain. Otherwise don’t coach.

Advertisement

“It takes five or six years to build a World Cup winning team and you have to go through a bit of hardship to do that. You look at that England side in 2003. In 1998 they brought a young side out to Australia and they got beaten 76-0 by Australia and England ended up winning the World Cup in 2003.

“What I’ve noticed coming back to Australia is that we’re reasonably comfortable just being where we are and that’s only going to get worse and worse. so we need to have a great aspiration of being the best in the world.”

While Jones has yet to honestly discuss the issue with reporters in France he will get the chance later Friday when he names the team to play Portugal this weekend. Although when asked to deny or confirm the report after the Wales game, he threatened to walk out of the media conference.

His assistant, Pierre-Henry Broncan, said Thursday he believed Jones would be coach of Australia in 2024.

“Yes, of course. I am sure about it because he’s a great coach. I understand everything about it and I think in his head he wants now to find the best solution for the Australia national team and his country. He is the right person. It is not just a problem of Eddie Jones or the players today, I am sure about it.