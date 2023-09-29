The unsung Magpie who can be the AFL Grand Final game changer

When we think of Collingwood’s Grand-Final-quality defence, we usually think of the majestic looking Darcy Moore, or the hard nut Brayden Maynard – but there is one player who regularly flies under the radar.

23-year-old Nathan Murphy has played every game bar one this year, and how good has he been.

According to AFL.com, Murphy is above average on spoils, one percenters, tackles inside D50 and contested possessions. All these attributes show how well he is performing in this star-studded backline.

There is also a statistic that isn’t shown, and that is Murphy’s ability to shut down an attacking play from another team and rebound off the backline. This is usually in the form of spoils, tackles or intercept marks. He has been the unsung hero of this Collingwood Magpies team.

Brisbane have a strong forward line with a mix of talls in Eric Hipwood and Joe Daniher, and smaller players in Zac Bailey, Callum Ah Chee and the dangerous Charlie Cameron. There’s three main players Murphy could go to on Saturday – let’s take a look at the pros and cons of each assignment.

1-Eric Hipwood

Pros: Darcy Moore would probably take Joe Daniher, as the pies need him out of the game and Moore is the best lockdown defender in the backline right now. This leaves Murphy to take Hipwood, the next tallest. Murphy’s athleticism and aerial prowess should be a headache for Hipwood, and Murphy is not going to let Hipwood get his signature big leads, he will be on him like glue. This could take him out of the game which would be a major plus for the pies.

Cons: Hipwood is 10cm taller than Murphy, and this could be a huge disadvantage, especially in big pack marking. Collingwood have a habit of conceding big scores against Brisbane and they have lost their last six matches against the Lions. If the pies want to turn that around, they need Hipwood out of the game. I think Murphy will start on him but I wont be surprised if he gets switched up a bit, maybe putting time into Callum Ah Chee or Cam Rayner.

2- Charlie Cameron

Pros: Murphy could have the job of taking Charlie Cameron. The biggest pro Murphy will have is his major height advantage which will work in his favour… Until the ball hits the ground. He will not want a repeat of what happened at the Gabba earlier this year.

Cons: Charlie Cameron is one of those players that when they really get going, the whole team seems to lift. While this game will be at a packed out MCG, Cameron could definitely take the pies fans out of the equation. Whoever is on him will have to do a stellar job, and I don’t think that will be Murphy, who while he is taller and stronger, if Cameron gets that motorbike running there’ll be no stopping it.

3- Joe Daniher

Pros: It’s an unlikely matchup, but Murphy could get the job on Daniher. He will have to be at his best and play the game of his life for Daniher to not Influence the contest in a big way. Murphy is more agile than Daniher, and this could be a factor if the battle goes to the ground, as Murphy has a great contested possession record.

Cons: Daniher is very strong in marking contests. It will be hard for Murphy to intercept mark as big Joe is a brick wall in those contests. Whilst Murphy has a habit of impressive and acrobatic spoils, it might not be enough to take Joe Daniher out of the game.

Whoever he ends up opposing, Murphy’s influence shapes to have an enormous impact on this match. What a game this will be!