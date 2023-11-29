West Coast going back to the future in making surprise captaincy call to replace Shuey

West Coast have appointed co-captains for just the second time in the AFL club’s history, with Oscar Allen and Liam Duggan named as joint successors to Luke Shuey.

The duo’s selection was ratified by the club board this week.

It is the first time since 2001, when Dean Kemp and Ben Cousins were joint leaders, that the Eagles have had co-captains.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

The move comes as West Coast attempt to lift themselves off the bottom of the ladder after a disastrous two seasons, during which they have managed just five wins.

“Being captain of a big club like the West Coast Eagles carries a significant level of responsibility,” the club’s football manager Gavin Bell said.

“The sentiment from a range of people, including their peers, was that little separated (Allen and Duggan).

“We also believe they complement each other with their different skill sets and styles, so it makes sense for them to work alongside each other.”

We're proud to announce co-captains for 2024, Liam Duggan and Oscar Allen!



Read more: https://t.co/166p8xEh6d — West Coast Eagles (@WestCoastEagles) November 29, 2023

Advertisement

Tom Barrass will continue as West Coast vice-captain after rejecting a big-money move to Sydney.

Fellow defender Jeremy McGovern has stepped down from his leadership role as he focuses on his own game, having battled injuries over the last four seasons.

“While (McGovern) will not have a formal role we expect he will continue to lead strongly,” Bell said.

“TB (Barrass) is a man who cares deeply about his teammates and has been a strong leader and connector within the group for a number of years.

“He will continue to play a key role in that respect.”

Allen and Duggan are the 13th and 14th captains in West Coast’s 37-year history.

Advertisement

They take over from 2018 premiership hero Shuey, who retired at the end of last season after 248 games.

Allen, 24, led the Eagles’ goal-kicking with 53 majors last season and finished runner-up to Tim Kelly in the club champion award.

Duggan was third in the pecking order – his third top-five finish in the last four seasons – and has become a reliable defender over 158 games.

© AAP