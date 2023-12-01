Rugby switch an option for banned NRL star after another comeback bid denied

Former Melbourne Storm premiership-winning centre Curtis Scott may try his hand at rugby union after his bid to make a comeback to the NRL has hit a dead end.

The NRL will not consider an application for the 26-year-old to be registered unless he has an offer from a club.

A potential deal to join the top 30 squad with an NRL club has fallen through, according to a NewsCorp report, so he could now try a switch to the 15-player code, the Super League or attempt to rebuild his career via the NSW Cup.

Scott was sacked by Canberra in 2021 and had a potential contract at Parramatta torn up last off-season after the NRL denied a request for registration so he played bush footy for Thirlmere in the Group Six competition.

The former Cronulla junior was found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and intimidation last year for assaulting and threatening his former partner. He was sentenced to a 12-month community corrections order and fined $1400.

He seemed to have the rugby league world at his feet when he won a premiership as a teenager with Melbourne in 2017.

After a switch to the Raiders in 2020, he played the last of his 23 games at the club the following year when they showed him the door.