Rugby switch an option for banned NRL star after another comeback bid denied

Fourth time lucky: Penrith set for UK trip as World Club Challenge clash with Wigan confirmed
Penrith are set for another crack at the last trophy they have never won with a trip to Wigan to contest the World Club…
Join The Roar
Become a member to join in Australia's biggest sporting debate, submit articles, receive updates straight to your inbox and keep up with your favourite teams and authors.
Oops! You must provide an email address to create a Roar account
When using Facebook to create or log in to an account, you need to grant The Roar permission to see your email address
By joining The Roar you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions
Login and get Roaring
Oops! You must provide an email address to create a Roar account
When using Facebook to create or log in to an account, you need to grant The Roar permission to see your email address
Former Melbourne Storm premiership-winning centre Curtis Scott may try his hand at rugby union after his bid to make a comeback to the NRL has hit a dead end.
The NRL will not consider an application for the 26-year-old to be registered unless he has an offer from a club.
A potential deal to join the top 30 squad with an NRL club has fallen through, according to a NewsCorp report, so he could now try a switch to the 15-player code, the Super League or attempt to rebuild his career via the NSW Cup.
Scott was sacked by Canberra in 2021 and had a potential contract at Parramatta torn up last off-season after the NRL denied a request for registration so he played bush footy for Thirlmere in the Group Six competition.
The former Cronulla junior was found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and intimidation last year for assaulting and threatening his former partner. He was sentenced to a 12-month community corrections order and fined $1400.
He seemed to have the rugby league world at his feet when he won a premiership as a teenager with Melbourne in 2017.
After a switch to the Raiders in 2020, he played the last of his 23 games at the club the following year when they showed him the door.