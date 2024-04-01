'Five months ago I was getting my lunchbox in my bag': Galvin banned, but on top of the world after dream start

Lachlan Galvin won’t have had a more topsy-turvy day in his life.

The 18-year-old five eighth was the star as the Wests Tigers pulled off a dramatic 17-16 shock on Easter Monday, setting up two crucial tries, but was sent to the sin bin for a hip drop and, before he had even got home to Campbelltown after the match, found himself suspended for the next two matches when the charge sheet dropped.

Speaking in the sheds after the match, the lanky teenager could not believe all that had befallen him in such a short space of time.

“It’s a bit crazy coming out in the past three games and performing pretty well,” said Galvin.

“Five months ago I was leaving school and I was getting my lunch box in my bag. It’s pretty weird, but it’s a dream come true.”

Plenty of players far more mature than him might have folded after leaving his side eight points and a man down, but Galvin said that he was able to focus on the moment and come back to have a positive impact on the game.

“I’ve never really lived in that moment before where I had to come off for 10, but the boys did really well with a man down,” he said.

“I had to come back and make it back up to them, so I just tried my best. We stuck into the end and got the win.

“I just let it go. What happens happens. I came off for ten, the boys did a really good job. I just had to think myself, ‘what’s next and what can I do to get the team home here?’”

He didn’t just respond: he changed the game. His line break and pass for Jahream Bula was exactly what Tigers fans – and coach Benji Marshall – want to see, their two brightest young talents combining in a crucial moment.

“As Benji says, do what you see,” explained the rookie.

“I saw that I could run, luckily I got through and then I heard Bula back on the inside like he always does in games and in training.

“I saw him and thought ‘throw it’ because he’s always there. It was a great try.

“(Benji) has been so good for me. He shows full confidence in me and it makes me want to go out there and play for him.”

“He’s been so good for me. I prepare for each game and he comes out and says ‘play your game, do what you see, if you see something, do it’.

“He has full confidence in me and that makes me want to go out there and win and play my best footy.”

Galvin paid tribute to those around him, who put in a superb rearguard action to secure the win, and to his halves partner, Aiden Sezer, who is 14 years his senior.

“The boys really turned up today, it’s one of the best wins that I’ve been a part of,” said the teenager.

“We did it all preseason and it’s finally coming off in the last two weeks with two great wins.

“We’ve defended really well and kept teams to low scores. We had nearly five sets on our line once there and to keep out a very good Parramatta team was a really good effort.

“Sezer’s been so good for me. He controls it – he keeps me in check a few times when I go too far. I love playing outside him and I hope it keeps going on.”