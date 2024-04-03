PE backed consortium 'in final stages' to save Melbourne Rebels with $30m injection and link with A-League club

A private equity-backed consortium led by former Qantas chairman Leigh Clifford says it is in the ‘final stages of high-level talks’ to move the Melbourne Rebels to Melbourne’s Western Suburbs and join forces with the A-League’s Western United.

The consortium says it aims to raise between $20 million and $30m to save the beleaguered club.

Under the plan, revealed in a media statement from the group on Wednesday, the Melbourne Rebels’ would aim to share Western United’s Wyndham Regional football facility in Tarneit, in the outer western suburbs of Melbourne.

The Rebels were placed into voluntary administration earlier this year with debts of around $23 million including $11m to the Australian Tax Office.

The administrator has been waiting on a plan which will need the support of Rugby Australia and the tax office.

In their statement, the consortium said it was closing in on between $20 million and $30 million from private equity to invest in the Rebels over a number of years.

Consortium spokesperson Georgia Widdup said in the statement the move to Tarneit “would be the game-changer that the Melbourne Rebels and the sport of rugby desperately needs in Victoria.

“We have an exciting vision and a detailed, common-sense plan to grow the sport of rugby in the fastest-growing municipality in Australia,” Widdup said.

“The Rebels are committed to the women’s game, the Pasifika community and important programs for the western region’s youth and this move will enable us to significantly expand these critical areas.”

The idea has been embraced by Western United. Their chairman Jason Sourasis said: “The Western Melbourne Group’s vision has always been to host multi sports and create a vibrant city underpinned by sports, education, health and wellness.

“There are obvious synergies hosting both Western United and the Melbourne Rebels and naturally, we are keen to explore those opportunities.”

