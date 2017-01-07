Australia vs Pakistan: Cricket live scores, blog, 3rd Test – Day 5

Pakistan have survival on their minds as Australia take a dominant position into Day 5 of the third Test. Join The Roar from 10am AEDT for all the live scores, action and highlights.
Despite more rain interruptions throughout the Test, some record-breaking batting from David Warner has given Australia the chance to take the game late once again.
A defiant Younis Khan kept Australia’s hopes of the follow-on on hold, forcing skipper Steve Smith to bat again late on day four.
He wouldn’t regret his decision with Warner hitting the fastest ever Test fifty for Australia, and the second fastest of all time.
Australia blasted their way to a second innings total of 2/241 off just 32 overs with Usman Khawaja and Smith also piling on the quick runs.
A declaration was on the cards and Smith left the visitors with 16 overs to survive in the day and 465 runs to reign in.
Debutant Sharjeel Khan took the aggressive approach to the mammoth total, hitting a strike rate over 100 as he took a fancy to off-spinner Nathan Lyon.
It was that aggression that brought his downfall, falling for 40 off the bowling of Lyon.
Pakistan made it to stumps with nightwatchman Yasir Shah and resume the final day on 1/55 with a whole day in front of them.
Play will begin early to make up for the rain delays earlier in the Test and that will only aid Australia in their bid to take the series in a clean sweep.
Pakistan will be looking to survive the morning session. They won’t be too concerned if they lose the wicket of Shah, but if in-form opener Azhar Ali can stay in into the afternoon session, then the visitors will be in great position to take the draw.
Early wickets are the key for Australia, and as obvious as it sounds, if they can nab Ali and Younis without too much trouble then they’ll go a long way to taking another final day victory.
10:42am
Connor Bennett said | 10:42am
26.1
Back of a length from Starc coming over the wicket again. Younis was a touch late on the stroke. It looked like he was going to let it go over off stump but decided to play at it late.
No harm done in the end.
PAK 3/75 (Target 465)
10:40am
Connor Bennett said | 10:40am
25.4
Too short and straight again from Lyon. He doesn’t trouble Yasir who just defends comfortably off the back foot.
PAK 3/75 (Target 465)
10:38am
Connor Bennett said | 10:38am
25.1
Too short from Lyon, turning into leg stump. Younis is quick onto the back foot and whips it through the leg side for a single. Lyon won’t mind that to get Yasir on strike.
PAK 3/75 (Target 465)
10:37am
Connor Bennett said | 10:37am
24.5
Short ball from Yasir coming over the wicket targeting the body, but Yasir does well to sway out of harms way.
PAK 3/74 (Target 465)
10:36am
Scott Pryde said | 10:36am
What the hell was Matthew Wade doing there? The Keeper is supposed to get up to the stumps…
10:37am
Connor Bennett said | 10:37am
What ever happened to backing up at the stumps?
10:35am
Connor Bennett said | 10:35am
24.1
Mitch Starc has been given the ball… And Younis gives him a welcome present!!
FOUR!!
Too full from Starc and Younis just leans into the off drive, finding the gap wide of the fieldsman and away into the ropes.
PAK 3/74 (Target 465)
10:34am
Connor Bennett said | 10:34am
So, TAB has just sent out a tweet but they’ve called the great man “Bill Lawrence”. What a travesty.
10:31am
Connor Bennett said | 10:31am
23.3
Shouts of catch!!
Lyon nearly gets Yasir this time. Draws him out onto the front foot and Yasir has to reach for it, getting the inside edge just short of the man under the helmet. That would have been a very tough chance but a chance nonetheless.
PAK 3/69 (Target 465)
10:30am
Connor Bennett said | 10:30am
23.1
EDGED and CAUGHT!!
Ooohhh no. It missed the bat completely and caught the back leg on the way through. That was very convincing but the players knew immedietly.
PAK 3/68 (Target 465)
10:28am
Connor Bennett said | 10:28am
22.6
And now he gets off the mark. Hazlewood strays down the leg side and Younis just tucks it around the corner off the hip for a single to fine leg.
PAK 3/68 (Target 465)