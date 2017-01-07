Australia vs Pakistan: Cricket live scores, blog, 3rd Test – Day 5

Pakistan have survival on their minds as Australia take a dominant position into Day 5 of the third Test. Join The Roar from 10am AEDT for all the live scores, action and highlights.

Despite more rain interruptions throughout the Test, some record-breaking batting from David Warner has given Australia the chance to take the game late once again.

A defiant Younis Khan kept Australia’s hopes of the follow-on on hold, forcing skipper Steve Smith to bat again late on day four.

He wouldn’t regret his decision with Warner hitting the fastest ever Test fifty for Australia, and the second fastest of all time.

Australia blasted their way to a second innings total of 2/241 off just 32 overs with Usman Khawaja and Smith also piling on the quick runs.

A declaration was on the cards and Smith left the visitors with 16 overs to survive in the day and 465 runs to reign in.

Debutant Sharjeel Khan took the aggressive approach to the mammoth total, hitting a strike rate over 100 as he took a fancy to off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

It was that aggression that brought his downfall, falling for 40 off the bowling of Lyon.

Pakistan made it to stumps with nightwatchman Yasir Shah and resume the final day on 1/55 with a whole day in front of them.

Play will begin early to make up for the rain delays earlier in the Test and that will only aid Australia in their bid to take the series in a clean sweep.

Pakistan will be looking to survive the morning session. They won’t be too concerned if they lose the wicket of Shah, but if in-form opener Azhar Ali can stay in into the afternoon session, then the visitors will be in great position to take the draw.

Early wickets are the key for Australia, and as obvious as it sounds, if they can nab Ali and Younis without too much trouble then they’ll go a long way to taking another final day victory.

Join The Roar from 10am AEDT for all the live scores, action and highlights.