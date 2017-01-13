Rating every club’s membership slogan, part 1

In alphabetical order, I’m going to offer up my semi-serious views on each of the club’s chosen membership slogans.

Adelaide

Slogan: We fly as one.

Members: 61 000 – As of Christmas.

Rating: The Crows have had this one for a few years now, really good as it brings the members together, it’s creative and it represents the fear factor that is now the Adelaide Oval for others. The Crows’ fans will hope their side can fly high towards the last Saturday in September this year. 8.5/10.

Alternative: We fly to September.

Brisbane

Slogan: All for one.

Members: 15,976.

Rating: Finally Brisbane have changed it after all those years of “Believe Belong”, I reckon most Lions fans and players have stopped doing both in the last few years and will welcome the change. Pretty basic as you can tell the club is trying to get the fans excited about the young guns this year. 5/10.

Alternative: Comes with a four-month money back guarantee.

Carlton

Slogan: Bound by Blue.

Members: 33,270.

Rating: Just another pitch from this formerly famous old club trying to get members to sign up by relating back to the past, the only people that would sign up are the ones who have family that supported the Blues in their hay day. I hope the package comes with the ’95 grand final replay. 3/10.

Alternative: Stuck being Blue.

Collingwood

Slogan: Side by Side.

Members: Unknown.

Rating: Basically, been the same for the last five years but still drives Magpie fans to sign up. Not surprising to see Collingwood hide their membership numbers as it has been a while since we saw Collingwood live up to the standard they expect, on and off the field. Is a big year with 125th birthday celebrations though, should drive fans out for that. 6/10.

Alternative: Celebrate good times, off the field!

Essendon

Slogan: Don the Sash.

Members: 47,314.

Rating: Not surprised to see so many Bomber fans signed up already with their off-field troubles seemingly over, a full squad back and some flexi membership packages to choose from. A win to finish last year has made the Bomber fans full of optimism for a chance at September. 8.5/10.

Alternative: Everyone just sign up – It’s legally allowed.

Fremantle

Slogan: Unknown.

Membership: Unknown.

Rating: After a shocking season last year, you can tell this pre season isn’t an enjoyable one for Fremantle. The grumpy dockers appear doing a lot of thinking behind closed doors as they embark upon a revenge year. Lets hope the slogan is G to PG rated when released. 0/10.

Alternative: Pretend last year was 2015.

Geelong

Slogan: Greatness. Our tradition. Our ambition.

Members: 43,007.

Rating: One of the best slogans you will see, same one as last year that drove 50 000 people to the Cats for the first time and should do so this year. Since ’07, greatness has become the word right around the Cats as the fans have caught on. 10/10.

Alternative: Come watch Dangerfield and Selwood – plus 20 others.