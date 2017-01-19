The meteoric rise of the Brit who could have been ours

Johanna Konta has emerged from the clouds over the last two years to become one of the world’s most formidable players, and there is little to suggest that her progress will be halted anytime soon.

Born in Sydney and still with family in Australia, Britain’s Konta is quickly establishing herself as a genuine star of women’s tennis.

Last January, she was the surprise packet of the Australian Open, reaching the semi-finals for the first time in a Grand Slam.

And after securing her second WTA tour title last week in Sydney, Konta again looks to be headed deep into the second week at Melbourne Park, starting her campaign in fine style by defeating a difficult opponent in the first round, Belguim’s Kirsten Flipkens, 7-5, 6-2.

The 25-year-old who resides in Eastbourne, England, shot up the rankings in 2015, jumping from world No.147 to No.47 in the space of just six months.

That progression continued throughout 2016, as she finished the year ranked No.10 in the world.

By reaching that top ten ranking, Konta became the first British woman ranked inside the top ten since Jo Durie in 1984.

She also became the first British woman to reach a Grand Slam semi-final since 1983, demonstrating the magnitude of both achievements and just how long British tennis has had to wait to return to the upper echelons of the female game.

It was the sustained power of Konta in Sydney that particularly impressed.

She overcame some class opponents on her road to glory at the APIA International, defeating the feisty Daria Gavrilova, talented Russian teenager Daria Kasatkina, and a resurgent Eugenie Bouchard, before taking her biggest scalp in the final, world number three, Agnieszka Radwanksa, in straight sets.

With Andy Murray becoming the world number one male player late last year and Konta now emerging as a player who possibly could contend for major tournaments, British tennis across the board appears to be experiencing a renaissance of sorts.

Coupled with the development of Kyle Edmund, who reached a career-high No.40 in 2016, Britain now has three men and three women inside their respective top 100s.

Konta will next play Naomi Osaka, who similarly broke out last year, improving from 203 in the world to finish the season ranked No.40.

It will be another tricky contest for Konta with Osaka making the final of Tokyo in September, defeating quality opponents like Elina Svitolina and Dominika Cibulkova along the way. Osaka most recently defeated Venus Williams in Auckland before losing in the quarter finals.

However, a loss in that match would be a shock given the form Konta has shown this summer. Like the winner of the Brisbane International, US Open finalist Karolina Pliskova, Konta is a recent tournament winner and it would be no surprise to see her at the pointy end of the first major on the calendar for a second year in a row.