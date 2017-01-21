My Test style would’ve suited India: Zampa

Gardner puts one out of the park

Renegades take top four spot after last over meltdown

Adam Zampa believes his style of bowling as well as his experience would have been an asset in the subcontinent conditions when Australia tour India next month.

Zampa was a surprise omission from the 16-man Test squad picked last week, with selectors opting for uncapped leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson and Steve O’Keefe.

The 24-year-old is likely to get his first crack at proving the selectors wrong when he lines up for Australia in the fourth ODI international against Pakistan on Sunday at the SCG.

A disappointed Zampa said it was clear selectors wanted aggression on the subcontinent.

“Obviously from the press conference with Trevor Hohns, they’ve gone for a more attacking option,” Zampa said in Sydney on Saturday.

“It’s disappointing just being seen as just a defensive option. I thought the defensive bowling style usually works in those conditions and my experience over there could’ve helped.

“But it’s nice to have that healthy competition now. Mitchell Swepson’s a very good bowler. I’ve watched him throughout the BBL.”

Swepson has just 14 first-class games against his name, taking 41 wickets at an average of 33.

In contrast, Zampa has 62 scalps at a miserly 50 from 25 matches, however he took 18 wickets at 16 in 11 limited-overs matches on the subcontinent for Australia.

He was also the leading ODI wicket-taker in the world last year on the back of a style he says he won’t be changing too quickly.

“I’ve actually bowled really well the last couple of years in Shield cricket,” Zampa said.

“It always helps when you’ve got guys getting wickets around you like I have with (Chadd) Sayers, (Daniel) Worrall, (Joe) Mennie and (Kane) Richardson.

“I’ll just keep playing my role within that team and then hopefully one day I get a crack. But I’ll still be concentrating on my strengths more than anything.”

With Australia leading their five-match series against Pakistan 2-1, Zampa said he’ was looking forward to getting a shot at playing at the SCG.

“I’d say I’m a chance, yeah, with the conditions probably suiting me more than most other grounds around Australia,” he said.

“It’s been disappointing not to play the first three games. I really want to play, but it’s nice to be coming up to Sydney and Adelaide for the last two games.”