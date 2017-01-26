Plenty of surprise performers in BBL06

The Big Bash League has grown into one of the most significant Twenty20 stages in the world, with international superstars delivering time and time again.

Yet in BBL06, it wasn’t just your household names bringing their A-game.

In fact, every team had a surprising warrior perform out of their skin to provide their side an unexpected boost.

Perth Scorchers – Jyhe Richardson

The Scorchers pulled off arguably the biggest signing of BBL06, securing the services of one of Australia’s favourite sons, Mitchell Johnson. But while Johnson tried to terrorise batsmen from one end, he required support from the other.

A 20-year-old Western Australian by the name of Jhye Richardson may not have received an equal pay check as Johnson, but proved to be just as important.

Richardson burst onto the scene with his impressive raw pace, managing to claim two wickets on debut, including Australian young gun Travis Head. His consistent performance was underrated, and despite playing second fiddle to Johnson, he took eight scalps at an average of 23.88, bowling his side to the top of the BBL table.

With David Willey coming and going, and Tim Bresnan appearing late, Richardson was the constant Perth required to front their bowling line up. The youngster will continue to develop his craft as he grows, and will be sure to build a name for himself in the future.

Brisbane Heat – Mark Steketee

While the cricket nation was caught up in Shane Warne’s prodigy Mitchell Swepson, the Gabba was home to another 23-year-old who was quietly going about his business.

Mark Steketee has made a promising start to his domestic career, performing well with the ball in all formats of the game, but has failed to receive the attention he deserves.

In BBL06, the right arm quick showed an impressive ability to take a wicket, doing so on 15 occasions at a very tidy average of 17.67.

Steketee’s tight lines and ability to swing the ball kept the batsmen quiet, and helped build dot ball pressure for the Heat spinners to thrive upon.

Brisbane splashed their cash in the off season on a dominant batting line up, leaving them vulnerable when it came to defending with the ball.

Under constant pressure, Steketee carried a heavy load for his side, and never failed to step up to the plate.

Without Steketee’s work the Heat would have struggled to secure a home semi final, and he will be one to keep an eye on in the years to come.

Sydney Sixers – Daniel Hughes

The Sixers looked to have a few holes in their batting line up for BBL06, with a large portion of work set to fall on the shoulders of their rotating international recruits.

But at the top of the order, a home grown boy by the name of Daniel Hughes finally took the next step.

The 27-year-old has been on the scene for a few years without making his mark at the top level, but after 296 runs at an average of 49.33, he has done just that.

Hughes was a rock for the Sixers throughout the tournament, proving to be difficult to dismiss, while continuously turning the strike over.

A high score of 85 saw him single-handedly steer his side to victory against the Heat earlier in the season, before another well compiled 46 at the Gabba assisted the Sixers semi final triumph.

Sure, Hughes may not be the flashiest batsmen in the competition, but his patience at the crease and elegant stroke play proved that innovation is not the only method of success.

Hughes’ stellar campaign has taken Sydney all the way to the pointy end of the competition, with his impressive batting technique holding up under any circumstance.

Melbourne Stars – Rob Quiney

While many young guns were the ones to step up this season, the Stars had an old dog resurface and carry them through the tournament.

Rob Quiney has struggled to pull on the Bushrangers jersey in recent times, as his career was heading down the drain. But a spike in form at the right time saw Quiney score 227 runs from his seven innings, with his average weighed down by a pair of blobs.

Quiney made two scores in excess of 50, as well as three 30’s, continuously getting the Stars off to a flyer.

The 34-year-old was not expected to be the saviour for Melbourne this season, but with Peter Handscomb and Matthew Wade being two of many selected for international duties, Bob had no choice but to deliver.

The big hitting left hander was great to watch in full flight, and despite being knocked over with the first ball of the semi final, he can hold his head up high after his efforts in BBL06.

Melbourne Renegades – Tom Cooper

The Renegades narrowly missed a finals berth after being pipped by crosstown rivals the Stars, but in an underachieving season, they still had one trick up their sleeve.

Tom Cooper’s batting was standard for a man of his calibre. After representing the Netherlands on 18 occasions in this format, Cooper made 167 runs from his eight innings, with two well compiled 30s and a superb 54 not out among some sloppy starts. He delivered a little bit of everything, contributing nonetheless.

However, it wasn’t his craft with the bat that caught many onlooker’s attention this season.

Amongst a star studded spin bowling attack, Cooper found himself leading the Renegades from the front, continuously taking the new ball. Opposition batsmen failed to get a hold of the part timer, as he produced a tidy return of five wickets at an average of 23.40, which was more than Aaron Finch could have asked for.

The right arm off spinner might not give the ball too much of a tweak, but he hits good areas and managed to add another string to his bow throughout this campaign.

Adelaide Strikers – Brad Hodge

Sure, Billy Stanlake may be feeling unlucky not to be recognised in this department considering he earned himself higher honours of a green and gold debut. But his six wickets from four matches was not the most impressive display of cricket seen in Adelaide this season.

The 42-year-old skipper was back again, defying all odds to continue his stellar twenty20 career.

Brad Hodge will always be known as the man who played just six Tests despite averaging 55.88, and he won’t be afraid to tell you just that. But he last donned the baggy green nine years ago, and his ability to continue timing the ball is simply astounding.

Amongst an often capitulating Adelaide batting line up, Hodge stood tall day in day out, scoring 286 runs at an impressive average of 40.85. With a lowest score of 17, this man simply made runs for fun. Every time Hodge strutted out to the centre while mic’d up to the Channel Ten commentary team, he delivered the goods.

His calm nature and ability to hit the gaps is second to none, and despite his age, nobody should ever have doubted him.

Hodge’s contract with the Strikers has finally expired, but after yet another dominant display this season, will we see the old soldier return to the Big Bash in 11 months’ time?

Hobart Hurricanes – D’Arcy Short

This time one month ago you would be excused to not know who this man was. But following a scintillating debut match and breakout campaign, D’Arcy Short is beginning to receive some attention.

Short exploded in the Hurricanes opening match of 2016, earning himself a man of the match award following a knock of 61 runs from just 29 balls. His ability to clear the fence on three occasions excited the local fans, as the powerful 26-year-old guided his team home.

He continued his form at Blundstone Arena with a 60 against the Strikers and 36 against the Scorchers, but failed to travel with similar success.

An average of 29.25 at the top of the order was a boost for the Hurricanes, with Short proving to be a handy all-round cricketer. He was thrown the ball five times throughout the tournament, returning the prized wickets of Aaron Finch and Johan Botha with his slow left arm tweakers. Meanwhile, his clean set of hands and pace across the out-field were another asset to the team.

Despite finishing seventh on the table, the Hurricanes found a talent in Short, and he will be better for the experience come next season.

Sydney Thunder – Fawad Ahmed

An epic fall from grace saw the Thunder tumble from premiers in BBL05, to wooden spooners in BBL06.

There wasn’t a lot for the Sydney fans to smile about, but an ex-Aussie leg spinner returned to form to keep the opposition batsmen on their toes.

Prior to the Big Bash, Fawad Ahmed had experienced a lean summer, with Jon Holland carrying the spin load for Victoria thus far. Yet when given the opportunity in the shorter format, Ahmed did wonders for the Thunder.

Unfortunately for Ahmed, his team was under constant siege, with his figures suffering from a lack of pressure. Despite no help from the other end, Ahmed’s leg breaks bamboozled batsmen all season, and he was finally rewarded in the Sydney derby, with an incredible spell of 4/14.

Ahmed managed an unjust return of nine wickets, but held opposition at bay with his tidy economy and unpredictable turn. A change of pace and incredible wrongun were the features of his bowling, and he will be sure to have his hand up for selection when returning home to Victoria for the remainder of the summer.