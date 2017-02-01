Code-hopper Karmichael says injuries behind him

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

After plenty of false starts, code hopper Karmichael Hunt says his Queensland Reds comeback is on track and his injury dramas are “in the rear view mirror”.

Almost nine months after his last game for Queensland, Hunt has given himself a clean bill of health for his return at next month’s Brisbane Global Tens.

The Reds fullback said he no longer was concerned by a lingering groin complaint that was later diagnosed as osteitis pubis in a frustrating 2016 for Hunt.

“There are no issues. I haven’t needed work from the physio at all,” Hunt said.

“Everything regarding my osteitis pubis last year it’s in the rear view mirror now and hopefully it stays there – it’s positive.”

Hunt was only able to earn 10 Reds caps in 2016 due to injury and last played for Queensland in May 6’s Super Rugby clash with the Crusaders.

Still, Hunt was asked to train with the Wallabies in June before the three-Test series with England.

Any prospects of a Wallabies debut were scuppered however when he again succumbed to his troublesome groin complaint.

Hunt wasn’t getting ahead of himself after finally regaining full fitness.

“Everyone in that dressing room wants to be picked for the Wallabies, but my focus is the Reds,” he said.

Hunt’s main priority was getting some kilometres in the legs before their Super Rugby season opener against the Sharks at Suncorp Stadium on February 24.

The Reds have a sole pre-season trial on February 14 against Melbourne Rebels at Ballymore – two days after the tens.

Hunt admitted he was unsure how Reds coach Nick Stiles would juggle players through the pre-season.

“It’s a quick turnaround so it will be interesting to see how Stilesy plays that out,” Hunt said.

“They don’t want injuries going into the season but we know it is important to get a trial under the belt.

“It will be a juggling act.”

Stiles has already rested playmaker Quade Cooper for the tens to concentrate on their only trial.

Wallabies skipper Stephen Moore, backrower Scott Higginbotham, halfback Nick Frisby, veteran flanker George Smith and lock Kane Douglas will also sit out the tens in order to play the trial.