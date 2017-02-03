Carlton Blues vs Collingwood Magpies: AFL Women’s live scores, blog

The Carlton Blues and Collingwood Magpies will make history tonight when they meet in the first match of the inaugural AFL Women’s competition. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:45pm AEDT.

It’s a brave new world tonight – we’re breaking new ground here and in many ways we’re going in a bit blind.

We’ve seen a lot of these players in action in exhibition games over the past few seasons, but we’ve not seen what they’ll be like in these combinations and under their new coaches.

That’s pretty exciting really – different teams have been tossed up as favourites here or there but the truth is, more than usual, anything could happen.

The player to watch tonight in my book is Moana Hope – going into this competition she’s regarded as the best forward in the mix, and it’s going to be great to watch her on the big stage.

With a knack for kicking team-lifting goals, and enough tattoos to qualify for Collingwood life membership, she’s a cult figure in the making.

On the other side of the divide, make sure to watch full forward Darcy Vescio for Carlton. She’s an experienced goalkicker who has won three premierships with the Darebin Falcons.

There’s two important rules to remember for those watching tonight – each team will play with 16 on field and six on the bench, and quarters will go for 16 minutes and time on.

Prediction

Without having seen either team play at the top level just yet it’s hard to make anything more than an educated guess, but my reading is that Collingwood have just a little more star power in their side and that might get them across the line.

Collingwood Magpies by 12 points.

