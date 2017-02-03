WATCH: Highlights from Quade Cooper vs Jack McInnes boxing

Quade Cooper had no trouble whatsoever winning his fight against Jack McInnes as part of the undercard at the Anthony Mundine vs Danny Green fight at Adelaide Oval.

The fight was really a comical mismatch from the moment Cooper and McInnes stood side by side, with the Muay Thai specialist clearly no match for Cooper’s strength and power.

Cooper won the fight with a series of head punches in the second round that led the referee to step in and bring the match to an end.

The result takes Cooper to a perfect 3-0 record in his professional boxing career, with all three of his wins coming by knockout.