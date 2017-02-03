WATCH: Highlights from Quade Cooper vs Jack McInnes boxing

 
Roar TV Roar Guru

By , Roar TV is a Roar Guru

Tagged:
 , ,

    0 Have your say

    Quade Cooper had no trouble whatsoever winning his fight against Jack McInnes as part of the undercard at the Anthony Mundine vs Danny Green fight at Adelaide Oval.

    The fight was really a comical mismatch from the moment Cooper and McInnes stood side by side, with the Muay Thai specialist clearly no match for Cooper’s strength and power.

    Cooper won the fight with a series of head punches in the second round that led the referee to step in and bring the match to an end.

    The result takes Cooper to a perfect 3-0 record in his professional boxing career, with all three of his wins coming by knockout.

    Roar TV
    Roar TV

    Watch more sports videos at The Roar TV.

    Download the app NOW to make sure you never miss a must-see sporting moment.

    The Roar TV – it's your sports video.

    Want to work for The Roar? We're on the hunt for talented and enthusiastic Roarers to join our video team. If you think you have what it takes to produce videos for The Roar, get in touch.