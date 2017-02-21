 

Brisbane Roar vs Muangthong United: Asian Champions League live scores, blog

    Brisbane Roar vs Muangthong United

    2017 Asian Champions League Group Stage
    Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
    Brisbane Roar will be looking to kick off the group stage of their Asian Champions League campaign with a win at home against the Thai League champions Muangthong United. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 9pm (AEDT).

    Brisbane is coming off a two-all draw against the Perth Glory on Saturday, a result that saw them slip down to fourth in the A-League.

    It was the third draw on the trot for the Roar who were close to challenging Melbourne Victory for a second place finish behind Sydney FC.

    Their winless streak in domestic football should be taken with a grain of salt though after they knocked off Chinese giants Shanghai Shenhua just two weeks ago.

    Carlos Tevez made his debut for the wealthy club after signing on as the world’s highest-paid player, but he couldn’t contain the fire of the Roar, who pushed two goals past a stunned Shenhua to book a place in the group stages.

    John Aloisi and his men will take a mountain of confidence from that clash into tonight’s affair with Muangthong, who are a force to be reckoned with themselves.

    After a disappointing exit from the qualifying playoffs at the Champions League in 2016, Muangthong went on to dominate an interrupted Thai League T1 last season.

    Losing just three games from 31 fixtures, Muangthong were crowned champions in October after the League cut off the final three rounds following the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

    With the new season kicking off less than two weeks ago, Muangthong United have continued their winning ways, racking up five goals to nil across their first two games.

    Brisbane will be hoping to overturn a shocking record in the Champions League at home, having lost three and drawn three others in front of their fans.

    The Roar have proven to be one of the highlights of the season so far in the A-League and have already proven that they can topple anyone on their day in the Champions League.

    However, they come up against a side containing a large portion of the Thai national side and have been one of the most dominant teams in domestic football over the past 12 months.

    Prediction
    This could go anywhere. Brisbane is flying high after their shock win over Shanghai Shenhua. Yet, they have proven in the past that form and a home ground advantage doesn’t always help in the Champions League.

    The Roar should be able to notch up their first win at home in this competition and expect plenty of attacking opportunities.

    Brisbane Roar to win 3-0

    Make sure to keep up with the match through The Roar from 9pm (AEDT).

