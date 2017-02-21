Brisbane Roar vs Muangthong United: Asian Champions League live scores, blog

Brisbane Roar will be looking to kick off the group stage of their Asian Champions League campaign with a win at home against the Thai League champions Muangthong United. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 9pm (AEDT).
Brisbane is coming off a two-all draw against the Perth Glory on Saturday, a result that saw them slip down to fourth in the A-League.
It was the third draw on the trot for the Roar who were close to challenging Melbourne Victory for a second place finish behind Sydney FC.
Their winless streak in domestic football should be taken with a grain of salt though after they knocked off Chinese giants Shanghai Shenhua just two weeks ago.
Carlos Tevez made his debut for the wealthy club after signing on as the world’s highest-paid player, but he couldn’t contain the fire of the Roar, who pushed two goals past a stunned Shenhua to book a place in the group stages.
John Aloisi and his men will take a mountain of confidence from that clash into tonight’s affair with Muangthong, who are a force to be reckoned with themselves.
After a disappointing exit from the qualifying playoffs at the Champions League in 2016, Muangthong went on to dominate an interrupted Thai League T1 last season.
Losing just three games from 31 fixtures, Muangthong were crowned champions in October after the League cut off the final three rounds following the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej.
With the new season kicking off less than two weeks ago, Muangthong United have continued their winning ways, racking up five goals to nil across their first two games.
Brisbane will be hoping to overturn a shocking record in the Champions League at home, having lost three and drawn three others in front of their fans.
The Roar have proven to be one of the highlights of the season so far in the A-League and have already proven that they can topple anyone on their day in the Champions League.
However, they come up against a side containing a large portion of the Thai national side and have been one of the most dominant teams in domestic football over the past 12 months.
Prediction
This could go anywhere. Brisbane is flying high after their shock win over Shanghai Shenhua. Yet, they have proven in the past that form and a home ground advantage doesn’t always help in the Champions League.
The Roar should be able to notch up their first win at home in this competition and expect plenty of attacking opportunities.
Brisbane Roar to win 3-0
Make sure to keep up with the match through The Roar from 9pm (AEDT).
9:14pm
9:14pm
13′
Muanthong breaking away down the right wing on the counter attack. They have time and numbers here but just a little slow to release into the box and the Brisbane defence has time now to scramble back.
9:13pm
9:13pm
12′
The Roar just happy to knock it around the midfield and backline at the moment, keeping Muanthong chasing the ball and searching for possession.
9:12pm
9:12pm
11′
Dane Ingham really getting into the contest in the early goings. He’s been involved in a few incidents so far as a hint of aggression sneaks into the contest.
9:10pm
9:10pm
10′
A short stoppage here for a man down. Dangda from Muanthong looks to have copped a gusher and he’ll have to head off the pitch for a moment to get that cleaned up.
9:10pm
9:10pm
9′
Both sides a bit sloppy with their short passing. Neither side has really been able to hold onto the pill for any great deal of time. Steals and turnovers have been a plenty.
9:09pm
9:09pm
8′
Turnovers in the middle of the park. Brisbane consolidating possession at the back now as they work it up the left wing… and into the feet of the defence. Muangthong looking to counter but they’re cut down early.
9:08pm
9:08pm
6′
Now Brisbane finding their way into the box but both sides have been a little tentative inside the box. Defence is matching attack at both ends of the park and it’s looking fairly evenly matched at the moment.
9:07pm
9:07pm
4′
Player down in the box for Muangthong!!
Oh but the ref has waved it away, that’s a big call. He was definitely in a tussle there but whether or not he went down on his own accord is another thing.
9:03pm
9:03pm
3′
A little early pressure on Muanthong early here as Brisbane press forward. A goal kick comes of it in the end but Tommy Oar and co are making themselves known in the danger zone.
9:02pm
9:02pm
1′
Both sides getting their hands on some early possession, just getting into the rhythm of the game, approaching the defence very tentatively.
9:00pm
9:00pm
KICKOFF
The opening whistle sounds and we are on for Asian Champions League action in Brisbane. It’s the visitors who start the 90 minutes with the ball at their feet on halfway.
