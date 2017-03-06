Lightning boosted by key duo’s return

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

Sunshine Lightning coach Noeline Taurua expects Stephanie Wood and champion New Zealand mid-courter Laura Langman for Saturday’s top-of-the-table Super Netball clash with the Giants.

Diamonds goal attack Wood has yet to play a match this season due to a knee injury, while Langman missed Sunday’s 51-42 victory over Adelaide Thunderbirds following minor foot surgery.

The unbeaten Lightning can leapfrog Sydney’s Giants – a fellow expansion side – into top spot with victory at the weekend.

“It’s going to be a fantastic game for our home crowd,” Taurua said.

“We’ll have Laura back and also be able to watch Stephanie Wood out there as well – she started to train during the week.

“That would strengthen our attacking end and shooting combinations.

“That’s exciting.”

Aside from Wood and Langman, the Giants will also have to contend with the competition’s hottest shooter and defender, in Caitlin Bassett and captain Geva Mentor, respectively.

Red-hot league-leading scorer Bassett pocketed 43 goals from 46 attempts against the Thunderbirds while, at the other end, Mentor was instrumental in restricting Adelaide to the lowest score by any team so far this season.

“We’re very lucky, we’ve got those bookends in our team,” Taurua said.

“They’re both experienced campaigners and know what it’s about.”