Cowboys and Broncos play out another thriller, with JT again the difference

What theatre. What a spectacle. Brisbane vs North Queensland may not attract the same hype and press, but for the past few season the quality of football has rivalled State of Origin: fast, free-flowing, and fun.

It is astonishing how in every match since the 2015 finals series this game has gone down to the wire, with four of the last five matches heading into extra time.

On Friday, it again came down to one play from Johnathan Thurston to seal the deal for the Cowboys and give them a 2-0 record. Thurston knows the sun is setting on his career and is soaking up everything he can, perhaps making him more dangerous than ever.

Both these sides will play finals football, and if fate has anything to do with it, JT may get another crack at ending the Broncos’ season.

More than that though, with Thurston in this sort of mood, he might be the match winner once again in the Origin series, or the 2017 grand final.

Goal-kicking could prove the difference in a tight competition

Having a sharp-shooter in your ranks is a massive advantage in the NRL.

On Thursday night, both the Roosters and Bulldogs scored five tries, but the Dogs could only convert two, with Michael Gordon converting three of the Roosters’ tries and slotting a penalty goal.

Gordon was always a great acquisition, but his goal kicking is most welcome in a competition that is often as tight as a drum. Converting tries from four into six at a rate of over 80 per cent for his career, when the games get closer, Gordon could be the difference

Still on goal kicking, and while the Eels haven’t lost a game yet, when they do it may very well be on conversions. They have no specialist goal-kicker, instead it is Clinton Gutherson trying his best after Gordon departed the club. Against the Dragons he managed three from seven, with four tries scored out wide by Semi Radradra. He may prove to be a star kicker, but under pressure he is yet to be tested.

Too early for write-offs but good start is paramount

Ruling teams in or out after a couple of rounds is fraught with danger. The season is long and a winning streak can turn form around mid-season, but the real contenders stamp themselves early.

Four teams are without a win at this stage: the Titans, Sea Eagles, Raiders and Bulldogs.

It doesn’t get easier for the Bulldogs with a ‘home’ game against the Warriors in New Zealand. The Sea Eagles have to travel to Townsville, the Titans host the red-hot Eels, while the Raiders host the Tigers. While it is a long way from desperation stakes, to go 0-3 is a disappointing way to start the season.

All four sides have shown glimpses of what they can do, but need to find form, or risk losing touch with the rest of the competition. A case in point is the Roosters of last season, who had six losses to start the season and never recovered.

All four have to turn things around this, or the pressure will begin to mount.

It’s a big week for Panthers, Raiders, Warriors

The Warriors scraped home against the Knights in Round 1, before being lacklustre against the professional Storm a week later. A third game in New Zealand, albeit technically a Bulldogs home game, means they need to show why they are being tipped for a top-four berth.

The potential has always been there for the Warriors, with a number of talented players in their ranks, but they seem to be their own worst enemies. They need to be at their best against a Bulldogs outfit which will be desperate for their first win.

The Raiders did well in Round 1 to go all the way into extra time against the Cowboys in Townsville, and entered Round 2 against the reigning premiers as favourites, but jitters got the best of them and they were comprehensively beaten.

The Tigers have been typically hot and cold to start the season and shouldn’t be taken lightly, but Canberra need to get their campaign up and running back at home.

The Panthers have been the definition of Jekyll and Hyde; awful against the Dragons, leaking 42 points, before heading to Campbelltown and belting the Tigers by 34 just eight days later. The Roosters will be a strong test for their first home game of the season. If Penrith can turn in another good defensive performance, the game is likely to go right down to the wire.

All three of these teams would have come into this season thinking top four. But with teams like the Storm, Sharks, Broncos and Cowboys playing better football, they need to get on their bike.