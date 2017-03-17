Who is next in line to break the Ronaldo and Messi domination?

Atletico keeper pulls off amazing triple save: 'How did that not go in'

As all fans of the beautiful game know, we often classify the two best players in the modern game to be that of Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi.

Both players grace the La Liga in two of the biggest clubs in the world, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF.

The last time someone won the Ballon D’Or that wasn’t Messi or Ronaldo, was 2007! That year, the award was taken out by Brazilian star Kaka – who is currently plying his trade for Orlando City in Major League Soccer.

For almost a decade the most beloved individual prize in world football has been dominated by the duo. Does anyone look like breaking that record?

Let’s take a look at possible candidates. The FIFA Ballon D’Or is judged on the past years performance in all competitions, tournaments, cups, you name it.

Domestic and international football all counts when deciding upon the award. Both Messi and Ronaldo have been performed outstandingly in all aspects in years they won the Ballon D’Or.

The shortlist in 2016 consisted of some amazing talent such as Luis Suarez, Alexis Sanchez, Neymar Jr, Sergio Ramos, Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard, Jamie Vardy and many more.

The next generation, including Antoine Greizmann, Paul Pogba, Osumane Dembele and Harry Kane are also stepping up.

Some of these stars probably do have what it takes to break that Ballon D’Or domination chain, but who knows what the future holds?

Ballon D’or aside, football has been dominated by the pair in recent times. The spotlight might not constantly be shining on them 24/7, but there is not doubt that when it comes to naming your top five in the world, they’d be in the top three. Even die hard fans of one will acknowledge the quality of the other.

So Roarers, I want your opinion on a few players who could snatch the next FIFA Ballon D’Or and break the chain, or who will be dubbed as the world’s next player.

My best guess? Neymar Jr