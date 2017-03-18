Roger Federer vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian Wells Tennis live scores, blog

Enigmatic Australian Nick Kyrgios will be looking to continue his stunning run of form when he does battle with the great Roger Federer for a place in the Indian Wells quarter-finals. Join The Roar for live scores and updates from 6am (AEDT).
Since being heavily criticised for his attitude in his loss at the Australian Open to Andreas Seppi, Kyrgios has reminded the world of his undoubted talent, producing some of the best tennis of his career over the past three weeks.
His run began at the Mexican Open in early March, defeating world No.2 Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the quarter-finals before losing to eventual champion Sam Querrey in the last form, and he’s only gotten better since arriving in California.
He showcased his trademark power and flair in a dominant display against fellow young gun Alexander Zverev in the third round, but it was his fourth-round demolition of Djokovic again that has got the tennis world talking.
It was a scintillating display from the world No.16, crushing the Serb with some unplayable serving – he hit 14 aces in all – and brutal forehands, and for the second time this month, Djokovic had no answer, going down 4-6, 6-7 (3-7).
However, there’s a reason the quarter Kyrgios landed in was dubbed the “Group of Death” before the tournament, and the tough opponents just keep coming.
Enter Roger Federer. The Swiss maestro’s 18th Grand Slam crown at the Australian Open has seen him jump back to ten in the world rankings, and that figure is sure to climb after some vintage form in the early rounds at Indian Wells.
Stephane Robert and Steve Johnson were no match for Federer’s all-round game, but his most significant triumph came in the third round over long-time foe Rafael Nadal.
The last time the pair met, it was a five-set epic at the Australian Open final, but Federer was in no mood for another instant classic, dismantling the Spaniard in just 68 minutes 6-2, 6-3.
Much like in Melbourne, Federer’s backhand looked in perfect working order, but even more impressive was his 26 winners against one of the best returners the game has ever seen.
Federer himself has noted similarities in Kyrgios’ fiery on-court demeanour to his own in younger days, and with the two men at the opposite stage of their careers, could this match issue in a changing of the guard?
Prediction
This match will go right down to the wire, but Kyrgios’ serving power will win him more free points off his own racquet, and with both men looking in supreme form, that may be the difference in the end.
Kyrgios in three sets.
With only Stan Wawrinka and Kei Nishikori left of top eight players in this tournament, both Kyrgios and Federer will fancy their chances of going all the way – if they can emerge triumphant in this one.
Will Kyrgios knock out another Big Four member and serve his way into the semis? Or will Roger’s post-35 renaissance continue for another tournament?
Join The Roar from 6am (AEDT) for all the action from what promises to be a mouth-watering clash.
5:55am
5:55am
Tim Miller said | 5:55am
Well, if you woke up early for this one (or at a normal time, wherever you are), then I have news for you…
NICK KYRGIOS HAS WITHDRAWN FROM THE TOURNAMENT DUE TO ILLNESS.
So I woke up at 5.30 this morning for nothing. Greeeeat…
Here’s his statement:
“Unfortunately I am unable to play today due to sickness. At this stage we think it’s food poisoning, and I’m praying it’s nothing more. After a restless night of being sick I have nothing left and to play a great champion like Roger, I need to be at my best to have a chance.
“I don’t take this decision lightly, these are the matches we train for but I’m in no fit state to take to the court.
“I’m sorry to the fans that I’m unable to take to the court but I have to put my health first and I hope you understand. I want to wish Roger the best of luck for the rest of the tournament and thank everyone for their support so far here at the BNP Paribas Open. I will definitely be back. Thank you.”
Federer gets a walkover, which could be handy in a couple of days when he takes on one of Kei Nishikori and Jack Sock for a place in the final. No doubt he’ll enjoy the rest. As for Kyrgios, well, he has form for withdrawing from major tournaments with illness, but you’d think in the form he’s in, he’d have to be nearly dead to not play.
Well, that makes my prediction look a bit silly. I said Kyrgios in three; turns out, it’s Federer in 0. Sorry to disappoint. Anywho, I’m going back to bed. Goodnight.
5:52am
5:52am
Scott Pryde said | 5:52am
Carn Nick! Reckon he might just get this done
Have a good call Tim
5:56am
5:56am
Tim Miller said | 5:56am
Nah, I don’t think he will actually.
