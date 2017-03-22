Why Daniel Ricciardo keeps on smiling no matter what

After almost five years slugging it out in the world’s biggest motorsport category, Red Bull racing driver Daniel Ricciardo seems just as excited as the day he made his Formula One debut at the 2011 British Grand Prix.

His passion is infectious. In a one-on-one interview with The Roar, the Aussie admitted the spotlight is always brighter at this time of the year ahead of the Melbourne Grand Prix.

“I don’t know if it’s pressure. I feel more attention, sure,” Ricciardo said.

“Everyone’s supporting me so that’s cool and they want to see me do well.”

Ricciardo is hopeful of making it back on the podium. He managed it in 2014 in Melbourne but a post-race technicality for the team exceeding the maximum allowed fuel flow meant that he was disqualified from the standings.

It was hugely disappointing for the 27-year-old, but how he’s dealt with setbacks is just as admirable as how he’s celebrated success.

Last year was a classic example in Monaco – the Mecca of motorsport.

Ricciardo did everything right.

He achieved pole position and he was destined to win the race until a pitstop mix-up changed everything. He went from certain victory to having to watch the back of the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton for the remaining laps.

Despite the frustration, he still managed a smile (although he admits it was faked).

So how does he not blow a gasket in those situations?

“I think it is perspective. Okay it’s my career. It’s everything I worked for in my life up until now. But there’s still other things in life and there are bigger things in life,” he said.

“I had my Mum and Dad there in Monaco. I had my friends there and they were so supportive after the race.”

“Obviously they were heartbroken. They were kind of miserable for me. But I was like ‘look, we’re in Monaco, I just got second. Okay I could have won but I got second. There’s worse things in the world.”

As is the custom in Formula One, rules and regulations change each year.

Ricciardo likes the concept of having wider tyres, and lower rear wings which have already yielded more downforce and grip. He believes it will suit his aggressive racing style

“We’re going to be lapping quicker. Physically it’s going to be more challenging. Corners are going to be naturally coming at us faster,” he said.

“I think the pace of the race will be more intense.”

Ricciardo said it’s a wait and see to determine how much success Red Bull can have in 2017 but he’s quietly confident the team has the resources to challenge.

“I think Ferrari are quick, Mercedes as well are going to be quick so I would say they’re a little bit ahead at the moment but if we get it right this weekend I think we can be very close.”

“The car looks pretty sexy.”

“In terms of performance, I don’t think we’ve seen the full potential of it yet.”

Whatever happens in Melbourne you can be sure Ricciardo will be smiling all the way through it. The grin will be shared around the country if he can notch a fifth career victory.

C’mon Aussie!