Lowe says Sydney the best ever – possibly

Perth Glory coach Kenny Lowe says it would be a feather in his team’s cap if they can beat Sydney FC on Sunday, describing the Sky Blues as possibly the best team ever seen in the A-League.

Sydney have put together an unbelievable season, losing once in 17 games to be on the cusp of securing the Premiers’ Plate.

Graham Arnold’s men will be aiming to cement their dominance with a win over Perth at nib Stadium.

But while the Sky Blues are on track to break all sorts of records this season, Glory are facing a scrap just to secure a home final.

Glory sit fifth, but they face a tough run home that includes matches against Championship hopefuls Sydney, Brisbane (home), and Melbourne City (home), as well as cellar dwellers Adelaide.

Perth possess one of the most talented squads in the league, and Lowe hopes they can live up to their potential against Sydney on Sunday.

“We’ve shown we can beat anybody in the league on our day,” Lowe said.

“These are the games you want to play. Sydney are possibly going to be the best team ever in A-League history – possibly.

“So no better than beating them. It would be a feather in our cap, and massive confidence if we roll into the finals.”

With the Premiers’ Plate all but secured, Lowe hopes Sydney will lose some of their motivation.

“They’re going to win the league by a country mile anyway. It’s a bigger game for us. So hopefully they come chilled out, and we kick on,” Lowe said with a smile.

Glory are in the hunt to finish third and secure a possible Asian Champions League berth.

They trail third-placed Melbourne City by four points, but have a game in hand.

Striker Adam Taggart didn’t train on Friday because of a tight groin, but Lowe is confident the fringe Socceroo will be fit to play against Sydney.

Brandon Wilson (back) and Joseph Mills (hamstring) are also a chance to play after recovering from injury.

And new recruit – 34-year-old Romanian international Lucian Goian – is set to start on the bench.

Both teams are missing players because of international duties.

The Sky Blues are without Danny Vukovic and Rhyan Grant, while Rhys Williams is missing for Perth.

STATS THAT MATTER

*Sydney FC have won each of their last three games against the Glory, scoring four goals in each of those wins.

*Sydney FC are the only team in the competition to have won more games away than at home. Their nine road wins are four more than any other team this season (Victory, 5).

*Perth Glory have scored 23 goals on home turf this season, only Melbourne Victory (33) have managed to find more goals on their own soil.