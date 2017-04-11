Is Räikkönen being marginalised by Ferrari?

Standard Formula One convention dictates that a title contending outfit assigns a lead driver, complemented by a ‘number two driver’, though in certain instances the latter find themselves an insignificant consideration.

Kimi Räikkönen is applicable to this notion, with the Finn rapidly venturing towards being sidelined by Ferrari as it shapes a belated championship bid squarely behind Sebastian Vettel at this early juncture.

The 2007 World Champion has been vocal in his discontent across the opening rounds, forced to settle for fifth place at last weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix, following fourth while his teammate secured victory at Australia.

There is no suggestion that the Maranello outfit is unfairly prioritising the German, who established himself as the operation’s nucleus upon his arrival in 2015, yet Räikkönen hasn’t been handed optimal strategies to date, having also suffered last season when Ferrari’s campaign was blighted by blunders from pitwall.

Constructors’ titles are the hallmark of a successful campaign and accruing solid points towards this outcome is the objective of the ‘other’ driver, though Räikkönen could have achieved more than his position on Sunday at China.

In remaining on circuit until lap 39, while Vettel stopped five laps earlier, the frustrated Finn ceded an opportunity to pass the Red Bulls, on whom he was rapidly gaining in the final laps, for third position.

“I think we could have, should have had a better result… I think we should have changed earlier”, Räikkönen remarked, adding that “the car was good when the tyres were fresh”, which invites contemplation surrounding his operating threshold.

Räikkönen appears more sensitive to the handling of the SF70-H than Vettel, notably struggling with understeer on Sundays, though has displayed moments of pace which indicates that he is capable of producing results if his requirements for a finely balanced car can be finessed.

His P1 time in the second qualifying session at Shanghai was eye catching, yet the 37-year old failed to pull it together in the crucial final session, questioning whether the setup had been altered while both Ferraris claimed to have been affected by wind gusts.

It’s long been evinced that Räikkönen, notwithstanding his title, hasn’t quite delivered on his promise. While he hasn’t possessed the raw edge of the first portion of his Formula One career and more precisely – his McLaren tenure, he has frequently represented an unfortunate victim of fate and circumstance in recent seasons.

Widely forecast to thrive in machinery reminiscent of his early career, the margin between Räikkönen’s best and worst is considerable, thus it doesn’t aid the Finn’s charge when he is rendered hot under the collar with questionable calls that cruel his fortunes.

Though he hasn’t registered a victory since commencing his second tenure with the Prancing Horse in 2014, he has been retained by Ferrari each subsequent season despite appearing on the outer, presenting an interesting proposition of which precise function Maranello expects from him.

Ferrari appears content enough with Räikkönen continuing to accumulate solid points without a real sense of urgency to see him produce even greater results. A little more attention to his corner could yield outcomes beneficial to both parties, the rewards await in persevering with the mercurial Finn.