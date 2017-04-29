Hunt hurt, Reds lose

Fight ends in the most rugby way possible

Karmichael Hunt’s Wallabies hopes may be dashed after he hobbled off in the dying minutes of Queensland’s 29-26 loss to the NSW Waratahs on Saturday.

Hunt crossed for a try and played a hand in another as he dominated his match-up with incumbent Test fullback Israel Folau before gingerly moving to the sideline in the 80th minute after a collision.

Folau has been down on the form that made him one of the most damaging ball runners in the game, while Hunt gets better and better.

But the injury couldn’t have come at a worse time for the former AFL and NRL star, who was firming to play a key role in Australia’s June Test campaign.

The Wallabies take on Fiji in Melbourne on June 10, before games against Scotland in Sydney and Italy at Suncorp Stadium.

The Reds, along with Wallabies coach Michael Cheika – an unabashed Hunt fan – will be sweating on the extent of the injury.

With 2016 Wallabies rookie of the year Dane Haylett-Petty in doubt with a torn hamstring, there is a strong case to move Folau back to the wing or out of the starting side entirely to make room for the in-form Hunt.

Looming up in support after a Scott Higginbotham break in the 12th minute on Saturday, Hunt scored for the second Super Rugby game in a row.

His combination with flyhalf Quade Cooper grows with each game and the two combined to put boom lock Lukhan Tui over in the 23rd minute.

Hunt racked up 84 metres with a number of damaging runs and was ferocious in defence.

Folau remains the puzzle in the Wallabies backline.

The 52-Test superstar has only shown glimpses of the brilliance that won him consecutive John Eales Medals as the best Wallaby in 2014 and 2015.

With no quality ball coming his way against the Reds he struggled to get himself involved.